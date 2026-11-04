China Aims to Host Trump, Putin Summit During APEC Meeting

China says it is working with the United States and Russia to stage a trilateral summit in Shenzhen on November 18-19, a first meeting for the three leaders since 2018.

China announced it is keeping lines of communication open with the United States and Russia about a possible summit involving Presidents Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on the sidelines of the APEC leaders' meeting in Shenzhen, China, on November 18 and 19. The proposal would mark the first time the three heads of state have convened together since the US‑Russia meeting in August 2025 and would take place while Xi hosts delegates from APEC's 21 member economies.

How the Potential Summit Would Be Structured

Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, stated that China was in contact with relevant parties about hosting a leaders' meeting. While the exact format remains undetermined, officials from all three nations reportedly discussed convening on the APEC sidelines, a setting that would allow the leaders to meet for a few hours amid the broader summit agenda.

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According to a report in February, China had not yet decided whether to proceed. It also clarified that it was unclear whether the two foreign governments were negotiating directly with Beijing or holding separate talks. A source indicated that Washington and Moscow were urging China to agree, but Beijing has yet to provide a definitive response.

Actors and Their Positions

Russian officials have been actively pursuing the idea. Yury Ushakov, a Kremlin aide, said that during talks in St Petersburg on October 21, President Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff explored the possibility of a three‑way meeting. Ushakov noted that the proposal has attracted intense global attention and that none of the sides have ruled it out.

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US sources confirm that special envoy Steve Witkoff has met with President Trump to discuss the summit as part of broader US‑Russia diplomatic engagement. Meanwhile, Chinese diplomat Mao Ning assured reporters that Beijing was "maintaining communication" but halted short of confirming a commitment.

Implications for Global Politics

Military and diplomatic observers warn that a summit could give Moscow a strategic advantage. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cautioned that the meeting might resemble post‑war conferences such as Yalta, potentially reshaping influence in Eastern Europe. The trilateral summit could provide a platform for the three leaders to negotiate on issues ranging from sanctions to regional security.

Should the summit materialise, it would also give the United States a chance to reaffirm its stance on the Ukraine conflict while engaging both China and Russia on matters that affect global economic stability. The timing, aligned with the APEC agenda, would enable the leaders to address trade and investment concerns before the global financial community recovers from recent disruptions.

China's decision, whether to proceed or delay, will be watched closely by analysts and governments worldwide as it could signal a shift in the balance of international diplomacy during the upcoming APEC leaders' meeting.