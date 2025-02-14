China Accuses Australia of Espionage as Warships Approach Coast

Three Chinese warships were spotted near Australia's coast, prompting accusations of espionage from Beijing. Meanwhile, an Australian surveillance aircraft was intercepted by Chinese fighter jets in the South China Sea, raising tensions in the region.

Australia detected three Chinese warships operating near its coastline as Beijing accused Canberra of sending a surveillance aircraft into its claimed 'territorial airspace' over the contested South China Sea. The Australian military reported on Thursday that a Chinese naval task group, including the Type 055 destroyer CNS Zunyi, the Type 054A frigate CNS Hengyang, and the Type 903 replenishment vessel CNS Weishanhu, was present in the Coral Sea, northeast of Australia.

The vessels had transited Southeast Asia before approaching Australian waters, with the Hengyang sailing north of the country. Australia asserts its right to exercise freedom of navigation in accordance with international law and stated that its military monitors maritime traffic within its 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone and surrounding approaches. The proximity of the Chinese ships to Australia's 12-nautical-mile territorial sea remained unclear. Meanwhile, a separate incident involved one of Australia's P-8A maritime patrol aircraft encountering two Chinese J-16 fighter jets during a surveillance patrol over the South China Sea on Tuesday. The Australian aircraft was challenged, and one of the Chinese jets released flares within 30 meters of the Australian aircraft. While no personnel were injured and the aircraft sustained no damage, Australia's military lodged formal objections with the Chinese military in both Canberra and Beijing. China's Foreign Ministry acknowledged the encounter but claimed the Australian aircraft 'deliberately intruded' into China's airspace over the Xisha Qundao, also known as the Paracel Islands. The Chinese military, it stated, took legitimate measures to expel the aircraft. Australia's Defense Ministry, responding to the aerial incident, emphasized its longstanding maritime surveillance activities in the region conducted in accordance with international law, exercising the right to freedom of navigation and overflight in international waters and airspace. Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles expressed that while interactions between their respective defense forces are expected, they must be safe and professional, which was not the case in this instance. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, stated at a press conference that China had lodged solemn representations with Australia, demanding it cease its infringement and provocations, which undermine peace and stability in the South China Sea





