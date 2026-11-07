Chilly Weekend Ahead with Bears Game Conditions and Midweek Cold Front

Clear skies and chilly temperatures are expected Saturday with highs in the low 50s. Sunday brings a temperature climb near 60 degrees before a cold front arrives midweek, potentially bringing lake-effect rain and dropping highs into the 40s.

Skies will clear out Saturday with just a few passing clouds overhead. After a freezing start, expect a bright but chilly day, with highs only reaching the low 50s.

We're not talking about rain, and definitely not snow just yet, but cold temperatures are set to arrive soon. The good news is they'll come with plenty of sunshine and won't stick around for long. The cold settles in Friday night, with temperatures dropping into the 30s and bringing cooler conditions than the night prior. Winds will be much lighter as midnight approaches and clouds decrease.

Also read Cooler weekend ahead with sunny skies and crisp mornings

NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said on Friday night, a few showers moved across northwest Indiana, though most of the activity has stayed over far western Michigan as winds arrived off the lake. As that storm system moves farther away, the winds will relax slightly as clear skies arrive overnight. Skies will clear out Saturday with just a few passing clouds overhead.

After a freezing start, expect a bright but chilly day, with highs only reaching the low 50s. Light winds will continue through Saturday before temperatures fall into the upper 30s Sunday morning. It will be cold, but not quite as chilly as Saturday morning.

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Then, on Sunday afternoon, temperatures will climb close to 60 degrees. Winds will start to pick up, with some gusts potentially exceeding 20 mph, before easing again on Sunday night. For the Bears game, expect lighter winds with a breeze around 10 mph as temperatures fall into the 40s throughout the game. We'll stay mostly clear through Sunday and Sunday night before temperatures climb back above average next week.

Highs will rise into the low 60s on Monday and Tuesday. Then, colder air begins to settle in, bringing a chance for lake-effect rain showers Wednesday night through Friday. Highs will fall into the 40s by Friday and Saturday before temperatures begin to rebound Sunday and beyond.