Chilly Start to President's Day, Rain Expected Tuesday Night into Wednesday

Dry, cool weather has returned to central and south Alabama as we start off the new week. Dry conditions will be short lived, as our next rainmaker arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday. With Wednesday looking like a cloudy and wet day. Winter is not over! Behind the midweek system will be even colder, as bitterly cold temperatures move into the region later this week. It’s a chilly start to President’s Day.

Out-the-door temperatures are in the 30s with breezy winds making it feel colder than that. Clouds are around this morning but will give way to sunshine this afternoon. Highs will only warm into the lower to middle 50s today with breezy north winds around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be cold, near freezing with clear conditions. Tuesday clouds will build and afternoon highs will rebound back to around 60 degrees. Winds will shift out of the east during the day. The brief warm up and increased cloud coverage are ahead of rain chances that arrive later in the day. Expect wet weather during the night into Wednesday with lows in the 40s and plenty of clouds around. Wednesday will be cloudy and wet. A low pressure will pull moisture into Alabama from the Gulf. Expect periods of rain with high temperatures topping out into the 50s along with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Rain will exit early, clouds will be around Wednesday night and lows will quickly drop into the 20s. Winter is back and you will really start to feel the chill late week. As morning lows Thursday and Friday are back into the 20s and afternoon highs, while dry and mainly sunny, will only top out in the 40s and 50s.There is a small chance for a sprinkle on Saturday but the weekend for the most part is looking dry. Expect a mix of sun and clouds this weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. The extended WSFA 12 First Alert 10 Day Outlook shows a warming trend next week, with highs returning to the 60s and 70s in the long range





