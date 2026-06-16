Horrifying new details have emerged in the death of 21-year-old Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas.

The actor was in a highly public relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift for nearly seven years before their breakup in 2023.on Saturday in São Paulo.

The 21-year-old, who was bungee jumping with her fiancé, was thrown off a bridge by staff without a rope, falling 130 feet to the ground below. The bridge is known by locals as the “Skeleton Bridge. ” A nurse who was present and spoke to local news said that de Freitas was still conscious after the fall. The nurse, Rayza Dias, told reporters that she talked to de Freitas and tried to reassure her that everything would be ok.

Emergency services were called, but de Freitas died at the scene. The incident has sparked a criminal investigation, and six people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Two of the people who were arrested had to be tracked down by helicopter as they attempted to flee the scene, according to military police. Prior to the tragedy, de Freitas had posted a now-ominous Instagram story that read, “Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge?

”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are seen onstage during Lionsgate's LA Premiere of"The Housemaid" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. co-star Sydney Sweeney, 28, received after participating in a controversial American Eagle ad.

“We had a great time on the press tour... We worked really hard and she seemed to be having fun, but I also understood that it probably can’t be f---ing easy, where she found herself,” Seyfriedpublished Monday in British GQ.

“I have heard her stand up for herself, but I think she found herself between a rock and a hard place. ” Sweeney has been mired in controversy since last summer, after starring in a campaign for American Eagle Jeans in which she said, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” a phrase many believed was a dog whistle referring to her superior “genes” as a thin, white, blonde woman.

The promotion for Sweeney and Seyfried’s movie,, coincided with the backlash over Sweeney’s involvement in the ad, which Seyfried says she largely stayed out of.

“I’m just there. I don’t talk to her about it unless she wants to talk about it,” she said.

“I don’t want to be a source of anything but whatever you need. You need some fun, you need to laugh, you need cake with me? That’s fine… at the same time, I’m like, ‘We’ve got to promote this movie and I can be a safe space. ’”selects products independently.

If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Getting solid sleep feels like a real luxury these days. Whether you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep through the night, if you’ve been struggling with getting shut-eye, you’re not alone. Afound that 73 percent of respondents reported getting less than 8 hours of sleep per night, and 57 percent said they would feel better if they got more sleep.

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"PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 03: Anya Taylor-Joy attends the Miu Miu show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 03, 2020 in Paris, France. "producers have secured an ethereal beauty to star in the next installment of the hugely popular franchise. Emmy nominee Anya Taylor-Joy, 30, is set to play the elf Seren, a new character in the series, in.

The Warner Bros. production—directed by Andy Serkis, who will also return as Gollum—is scheduled for worldwide release in December 2027. Ian McKellen, Elijah Wood, and Lee Pace will reprise their roles as Gandalf, Frodo, and Thranduil, respectively. They’ll be joined by Kate Winslet, Jamie Dornan, and Leo Woodall, all newcomers to the franchise. Taylor-Joy’s character is described by the production as “a Sindar Elf of the Woodland Realm, a trusted and lethal agent of King Thranduil.

” Thedied unexpectedly while filming the show’s eighth season. The 40-year-old had an “unexpected medical emergency” last week, according to TMZ.

“James’ unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entireproduction, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock," ITV America and Peacock said in a statement following his death. He will be honored in the June 16, episode ofin 2020. Barker worked as the show’s EP for the past three years, overseeing its soundtrack and production.

Hosted by television personality Ariana Madix, the hit Peacock original series is known not only for bringing many of its contestants to social media fame, but also for its popularity amongst young viewers.original season of all time. Just a few days before his passing, Barker posted on Instagram in honor of the kickoff of the show’s eighth season.

“Hope you’re all enjoying the new season brought to you by a huge squad of brilliant people, including the three models standing beside me. ” There has been no confirmation of his cause of death. When it comes to your wardrobe, nothing is as necessary as a go-to hoodie—an everyday essential you can easily throw on and never want to take off.

If you’re looking for an unmatched level of coziness,raises the bar with its selection of ultra-soft hoodies that will leave you feeling like you’re floating on a cloud.. Each of its pieces is crafted from an ultra-soft, slightly weighted combed cotton designed to keep you cozy, calm, and grounded. For everyday use, the original Comfrt hoodie is awith a slightly oversized, unisex fit that looks genuinely good on anyone.

Plus, it comes in a variety of colors to match your personal style.rises to the occasion. With a built-in eye mask and eight pockets, this travel-ready essential is made for airports, road trips, or wherever else your wanderlust takes you. Of course, a brand named Comfrt would be doing a disservice to us all if they didn’t make blankets too. The brand’s flagship, so there’s no better time to find your new favorite—your fully-rested future self will thank you.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham arrive at The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England. Brooklyn Beckham’s feud with his family reached new heights after the famous nepo baby appeared to reference it in a new World Cup ad for DoorDash.

The 27-year-oldfrom the ad on Instagram on Monday, alluding to his “complicated” relationship with his parents, soccer superstar David Beckham and Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham, with the caption, “Long story. ” In the spot, Brooklyn asks, “You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home,” while sitting on a couch dressed in a sweatshirt and jeans.

“It’s a long story,” he says before flinging 2026 World Cup tickets onto the table as the words “It’s complicated. More soon. ” flash across the screen. The Beckhams’ rift became public in January, when Brooklyn posted a series of statements on Instagram Stories, alleging that his parents “consistently disrespected” him and his wife, Nicola Peltz, 31.

He claimed his mother danced “very inappropriately” with him after “hijacking” his first dance with Nicola during their 2022 wedding. He also stated that his family “values public promotion and endorsements above all else” and alleged that his parents asked him to sign away the rights to his name. Since then, both sides have traded barbs through representatives and competing tabloid narratives.

A few hours after the initial posts, David said that children “make mistakes” on social media, adding, “That’s how they learn. ” VictoriaU. S. Sen. Dan Sullivan introduces President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Secretary of Defense Retired Army Gen.

Lloyd Austin during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, U.S. January 19, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERSRepublican candidate Dan J. Sullivan will not be on the ballot in his challenge to unseat GOP Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan. Dan J. Sullivan, a retired teacher, announced his candidacy last month, but his name caught the ire of Sen.

Sullivan, who claimed he was only running to confuse voters. Division of Elections Director Carol Beecher, who was appointed to the nonpartisan role by the state’s Republican lieutenant governor, sent a letter to challenger Sullivan on Monday, declaring that he “filed with a purpose to confuse or mislead and to thereby compromise the ballot’s fairness or neutrality,” and said his name would not appear on the ballot. She noted that he could appeal the decision.

Until his disqualification, challenger Sullivan had pushed back on Sen. Sullivan’s claims, saying he “met the qualification and I entered this race because I am unhappy with the 12-year record of the current Senator and I feel we need a change. ” Alaska uses ranked-choice voting, so the two who get the most votes in the primary will face off in the November midterm elections.

Democrats have recruited former Congresswoman Mary Peltola, who remains popular in the state, to run for the seat. The Alaska primary is Aug. 18. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.show the pair wandering through Brooklyn, joined at the hip. In one image, Pidgeon has her arm around Alwyn’s neck, and in another, they’re kissing while getting drinks at a restaurant.

Pidgeon, 29, wore a white tank top and jeans, looking very much like Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, whom she plays in Ryan Murphy’sTV series, while Alwyn, 35, matched her casual style in a black T-shirt and jeans. While Pidgeon has long kept her dating life private, Alwyn was in a highly public relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift, who wrote the song “Love Story,” for nearly seven years before their breakup in 2023.

Alwyn was the subject of some of Swift’s biggest hits: their relationship inspired songs across six of the 12 albums Swift has released in her storied career, includingBill Ritter experienced symptoms of Alzheimer’s about two years before his diagnosis. The longtime ABC anchor, who announced his retirement during Friday’s broadcast, recalled “forgetting people’s names and places. ” “My life has taken a turn,” the anchor, 76, announced in his emotional statement.

“After a series of tests, my doctors have told me I have Alzheimer’s… the treatments I’m getting are keeping it at bay. ” The father of three, who suffered the loss of his own father to Alzheimer’s in 1998, shared that he got “a decent night’s sleep… for the first time in 25 years” after stepping down from his role as a news anchor for the 11 p.m. broadcast, but his symptoms persisted.

The anchor has held this position since 1999, alongside the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts, which he joined in the following years. His ongoing symptoms led him to get tested for Alzheimer’s, a disease that affects memory and cognitive function, currently without a cure. Upon becoming a grandfather, Ritter decided at 75 to limit his role with the network.

“Spending more time with my family has become even more important,” Ritter said.are a great way to train the pelvic floor. Unfortunately, there’s no instruction manual… and it’s not exactly intuitive for some of us. Many people unknowingly over-tense their pelvic floor and never fully let go, which can reduce the benefits of kegels and even weaken the pelvic floor rather than strengthening it.that detects contractions all the way around the device.

The gentle vibration during contraction stops only when the user fully relaxes, allowing users to literally feel the difference between engaging and releasing.is also equipped with multiple modes that increase resistance over time , and the long, flexible stem makes positioning comfortable. Right now is a great time to get yours withFormer NBA center Dwight Howard made explosive claims against his estranged wife in new court documents seeking a restraining order.

The former Orlando Magic star, 40, claimed in court papers obtained by TMZ that his rapper ex-wife, Amber, who goes by the stage name Amy Luciani, “had a history of lying and manipulating. ” Howard, who spent 18 years in the NBA and haswith five different women, claims that Luciani, 36, knew she could not have children, but allowed him to marry her believing otherwise. She has denied his claims.

The couple’s relationship ended nearly as quickly as it started; After a one-monthin December 2024, they were married and together for six months before both parties filed for divorce. They later called the divorce off, only for Howard to file for divorce again in March. According to TMZ, Howard and Amy Luciani have a history of going back and forth at each other, with Luciani accusing Howard of cocaine usage that cost him work.

“Never done Coke in my life,” the basketball playeragainst Luciani in April, but dropped it days later in hopes of coming to a “more amicable resolution. ” Howard and Luciani did not immediately respond to request for comment.

“Total Eclipse of the Heart” singer Bonnie Tyler has woken up from a coma, her team revealed on Monday. “Bonnie is no longer in a coma, but remains seriously ill,” a representative for the 75-year-old said. “Although her condition is improving, the recovery process is slow. ” Tyler first reported severe abdominal pain in April while staying at her second home in Portugal.

She wasin the southern city of Faro after her health deteriorated, where doctors discovered her appendix had burst, prompting emergency surgery. In May, she wasfollowing further complications from the operation. According to reports by local media, she then went into cardiac arrest when doctors initially tried to bring her out of the coma. Her medical team believes she will make a full recovery, but for now, the ‘80s icon remains in serious condition.

The singer’s management thanked supporters for standing by her over the last few months.

“We would like to thank everyone for the tremendous sympathy and support from around the world,” they wrote in a statement.





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