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Chilling Details Emerge in Surf Legend’s Costa Rica Death

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Chilling Details Emerge in Surf Legend’s Costa Rica Death
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Details of Kurt Van Dyke’s death have been revealed by police.

Santa Cruz surfing legend Kurt Van Dyke was beaten and tortured for his bank card PINs before he was killed at his Costa Rica home, police now say.

Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency says the men attacked Van Dyke, 66, after he refused to give them the PINs. According to the OIJ, his 31-year-old girlfriend, identified only by her last name, Arroyo, was inside the house in Hone Creek, Cahuita, on Feb. 14 when a 34-year-old man with the last name Gutiérrez came in with two other men. Arroyo first told police she had been tied up in a home invasion.

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Investigators now say that story was a cover and that the gang staged the theft of Arroyo’s car to make it look like a robbery. Van Dyke was found under a bed with several apparent knife wounds and signs of suffocation. Arroyo and Gutiérrez were arrested Thursday. The other two men have not been identified.

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Van Dyke, the son of Northern California surfing pioneers Gene and Betty Van Dyke, moved to Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast decades ago. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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