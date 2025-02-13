Chilling Audio Released: Titan Submersible Implosion Captured on Underwater Recorder

The U.S. Coast Guard has revealed audio from an underwater recorder believed to document the devastating implosion of the Titan submersible during its dive to the Titanic wreckage. The recording, captured hundreds of miles away, captures a sound akin to an echoing thunderclap, believed to be the Titan collapsing under the immense pressure of the ocean.

The Titan submersible, operated by Washington-based OceanGate, embarked on a dive to the wreckage of the Titanic on June 18, 2023. The vessel's disappearance triggered a five-day frantic search of the ocean floor, culminating in the heartbreaking confirmation that all passengers aboard had perished in a catastrophic accident. Following the tragedy, OceanGate suspended all operations. The incident ignited a wave of scrutiny, leading to hearings before a Coast Guard panel. During these hearings, former employees of OceanGate testified about concerning lapses in safety culture and recurring malfunctions that plagued the privately owned submersible. Notably, Stockton Rush, the owner of OceanGate and one of the passengers aboard the Titan, had steadfastly resisted allowing independent safety inspections of the vessel. The Coast Guard anticipates releasing further details regarding the submersible's catastrophic failure in a comprehensive final report once its investigation is concluded





