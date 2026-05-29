Chilled Noodle Salad for Hot Summer Nights

A refreshing and tangy chilled noodle salad made with boiled noodles, grated tomatoes, creamy peanut butter, and fridge-door condiments, perfect for hot summer nights.
Summer food is a very particular quandary: some of the best produce of the year, during arguably the worst cooking season .
The no-cook route is great, paved withaplenty, but it’s when you find yourself on the internet searching, “How many nights in a row can I eatfor dinner? ” that you know things have gone too far. Consider this chilled noodle salad for such times. The cooking, if you can call it that, is limited to boiling a pot of noodles.
The sauce involves grating tomatoes—summer’s most ephemeral joy—into a bowl and whisking in creamy peanut butter and a series of fridge-door condiments. The end result is a refreshingly tangy and spicy dinner.8–9 oz. dried udon noodles or spaghetti in a medium pot of boiling salted water 1 minute longer than package directions.
Drain noodles in a colander and rinse under cool running water. Drizzle with a bit of12 oz. ripe beefsteak or heirloom tomatoes . Starting at cut end, grate tomatoes on the largest holes of a box grater over a large bowl until all that’s left is the flattened tomato skin and stem; discard. AddArrange noodle salad on a platter and top withSmoky brown-butter pasta is a pantry-friendly, grown-up version of beloved buttered noodles.
Salted almonds and parsley elevate this to bistro-worthy fare. Rich and funky black bean garlic sauce, a pantry favorite in Chinese cuisine, provides depth and flavor to this weeknight riff on ragù Bolognese. Grilled Summer Salad With Creamy Miso Dressing A luxuriously creamy and bright dressing made with aquafaba, miso, and crunchy poppy seeds makes a star out of summer produce.
This brussels sprout pasta recipe taps nutty brown butter, crunchy pecans, and hot Italian sausage to create an easy dinner bursting with fall flavors.
Chilled Noodle Salad Summer Food No-Cook Recipe Peanut Butter Sauce Tomato Grate
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