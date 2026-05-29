Chilled Noodle Salad for Hot Summer Nights

A refreshing and tangy chilled noodle salad made with boiled noodles, grated tomatoes, creamy peanut butter, and fridge-door condiments, perfect for hot summer nights.

Summer food is a very particular quandary: some of the best produce of the year, during arguably the worst cooking season .

The no-cook route is great, paved withaplenty, but it’s when you find yourself on the internet searching, “How many nights in a row can I eatfor dinner? ” that you know things have gone too far. Consider this chilled noodle salad for such times. The cooking, if you can call it that, is limited to boiling a pot of noodles.

The sauce involves grating tomatoes—summer’s most ephemeral joy—into a bowl and whisking in creamy peanut butter and a series of fridge-door condiments. The end result is a refreshingly tangy and spicy dinner.8–9 oz. dried udon noodles or spaghetti in a medium pot of boiling salted water 1 minute longer than package directions.

Drain noodles in a colander and rinse under cool running water. Drizzle with a bit of12 oz. ripe beefsteak or heirloom tomatoes . Starting at cut end, grate tomatoes on the largest holes of a box grater over a large bowl until all that’s left is the flattened tomato skin and stem; discard. AddArrange noodle salad on a platter and top withSmoky brown-butter pasta is a pantry-friendly, grown-up version of beloved buttered noodles.

Salted almonds and parsley elevate this to bistro-worthy fare. Rich and funky black bean garlic sauce, a pantry favorite in Chinese cuisine, provides depth and flavor to this weeknight riff on ragù Bolognese. Grilled Summer Salad With Creamy Miso Dressing A luxuriously creamy and bright dressing made with aquafaba, miso, and crunchy poppy seeds makes a star out of summer produce.

This brussels sprout pasta recipe taps nutty brown butter, crunchy pecans, and hot Italian sausage to create an easy dinner bursting with fall flavors.





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Chilled Noodle Salad Summer Food No-Cook Recipe Peanut Butter Sauce Tomato Grate

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