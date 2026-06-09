Chili's, new restaurants opening soon at SEA Airport C Concourse

Chili's will soon be making its return to western Washington.

Chili’s is returning to western Washington with a new location inside Seattle-Tacoma International Airport's C Concourse. The airport is also adding Buffalo Wild Wings Go, Great State Burger, Olympia Coffee and Port of Subs.

No opening date has been announced, but the new restaurants are expected to be ready around the start of the FIFA World Cup in Seattle. The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport recently shared photos of new restaurants coming to the C Concourse, including one with the iconic Chili's logo.

In addition to the Chili's, the airport is also opening a Buffalo Wild Wings Go, Great State Burger, Olympia Coffee, and Port of Subs. Currently, the only Chili's restaurant in Washington state is located in Spokane. The fast casual chain closed its only western Washington locations in Bellevue's Crossroads Mall and Issaquah back in 2008. Since then, the Seattle area's been a Chili's desert, until now.

While there is no official date for when the C Concourse restaurants will open, they'll likely be operational in time for the World Cup. Seattle is hosting its first match on Monday, June 14.22-year-old crashes into Kitsap County deputy's patrol car





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