Physicist Mauricio Cataldo from the University of Bío-Bío in Chile has presented new mathematical models for human travel through wormholes, suggesting a six-day crossing time without thrust. However, the theory requires vast amounts of exotic matter with negative energy density, a substance that currently has no confirmed existence or production method. The research highlights the role of quantum phenomena like the Casimir effect in understanding how such spacetime shortcuts might theoretically remain open.

It could take a mere six days to cruise through a wormhole, without having to fire the starship thrusters even once. That's the scenario described by physicist Mauricio Cataldo of the University of Bío-Bío in Chile, who has now painstakingly calculated the mathematical conditions for a human to safely travel through one of these hypothetical structures and emerge from the other side.

Don't go making vacation plans just yet, though; there's a rather significant catch. It would require simply enormous quantities of a form of matter that we don't even know exists – let alone how to produce. Well, Cataldo has spent years investigating wormholes – and his new work, he says, demonstrates that we've been exploring their possibilities through too narrow a mathematical lens. Wormholes occupy the fascinating space between science fiction and scientific reality.

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These hypothetical shortcuts through spacetime form the basis of many a space opera's travel system – but the real-world physics is famously far less forgiving. ; keeping one open long enough for anything to pass through it, however, is where trouble appears. One way to accomplish this, at least mathematically, is to use what's known as exotic matter to wedge the throat of the wormhole open, like a stick in an alligator's maw.