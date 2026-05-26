Chilean Men Arrested in Argentina for Stealing from American Athletes

Two Chilean men have been arrested in Argentina for stealing from a number of American athletes, including tennis legend Juan Martin Del Potro, Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and NBA player Bobby Portis. The two men, Ignacio Zuniga Cartes and Bastian Jimenez Freraut, were arrested as part of a bigger group accused of breaking into Del Potro's home and other homes of the American athletes.

Authorities in Argentina have arrested two Chilean men previously charged by the US Justice Department in connection with stealing from a number of American athletes.

The two, Ignacio Zuniga Cartes and Bastian Jimenez Freraut, were arrested as part of a bigger group accused of burgling the home of Argentine tennis legend Juan Martin Del Potro. The pair were booked earlier this month for stealing jewelry, medals, and rackets from Del Potro's home in Tandil. Investigators identified the accused burglars through a traffic ticket issued in Buenos Aires the day before Del Potro's home was robbed.

The two are believed to be part of a South American crime ring that broke into the homes of Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, as well as Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and NBA player Bobby Portis. The robbers timed their hits to coincide with away games for those athletes, breaking in and taking off with watches, cash, jewelry, and other luxury goods totaling more than $3.5 million.

The two were arrested as part of a group of five accused of breaking into Del Potro's home earlier this month. Among their victims included Chiefs teammates Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. The mother of the tennis star initially contacted authorities after arriving at his home on May 15 while her son was away, police claim. Authorities retrieved video of a five-man crew traveling in a Chevrolet Astra near the crime scene, with Cartes being identified as the driver.

A speeding ticket helped to track down those involved. The two are being held in Tandil as interrogations continue and authorities from overseas work with the Argentine government over the 2024-25 robberies. Investigators found that DNA taken from Freraut, who had a cut when he was detained, matched DNA taken from the robbed homes of the American athletes. Those robberies in the United States occurred on days when the stars were away from their homes.

The men would travel to the home cities of each player, rent a car and a hotel, and wait for them to leave for games before breaking and entering





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chilean Men Arrested In Argentina Stealing From American Athletes Juan Martin Del Potro Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce Patrick Mahomes Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow Bobby Portis Burglary Breaking Into Homes Video Evidence Chevrolet Astra Speeding Ticket DNA Evidence Argentine Government Overseas Authorities 2024-25 Robberies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Trump's All-American UFC Event Draws Attention With a Flag GlitchPresident Donald Trump's plan to host a UFC event on the White House South Lawn is facing criticism for a flag that only features 48 stars, sparking a controversy regarding the number of states in the U.S.

Read more »

Crew of Chilean thieves who targeted elite American athletes’ homes — including Travis Kelce’s — arrestedTwo Chilean men part of a crew arrested for burglarizing the home of former Argentine tennis champion Juan Martín Del Potro earlier this month were also wanted by Interpol for a series of robberies…

Read more »

23-year-old Chilean men arrested for series of US athlete home burglariesTwo Chilean men, Bastián Jiménez Freraut and Ignacio Zuñiga Cartes, have been arrested for a series of home burglaries from high-profile US athletes. They broke into and stole valuables from the homes of NFL stars such as Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

Read more »

American Music Awards: Celebrities Steal the Show on Red Carpet and BackstageThe 52nd American Music Awards saw the biggest stars in music in attendance, with performers like EJAE, Rei Ami, Karol G, and Teyana Taylor taking over the red carpet and backstage area. The event was hosted with the lifetime achievement honoree Billy Idol, and stars like Jack White and Eminem were featured on the guest performers. The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the photo gallery, which can be viewed below.

Read more »