Chilean flamingo Archie escaped Paignton Zoo in Devon, visited a local petrol station and Spar, before being safely returned by keepers and local volunteers on November 24.

Archie, a Chilean flamingo resident at Paignton Zoo in Devon, escaped his enclosure and embarked on an unexpected urban exploration that led him to a local Spar shop and a nearby petrol station. The incident occurred on the evening of November 24, drawing attention from locals who were shocked to see the exotic bird navigating the pavement and roadways of Paignton.

The Core Details Of The Escape And Rescue

Archie the flamingo was first spotted by Ms Amie Millar at approximately 8:50 pm on November 24 while she was walking her dog. The 32-year-old resident of Paignton was surprised to find the large pink bird walking on the side of a busy main road across from her home. Local girls had already contacted the police regarding the unusual sighting when Ms Millar arrived at the scene.

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The zookeepers responded swiftly to the alert and arrived at the location within forty minutes of the initial escape being reported. Ms Millar, along with two former zoo workers who happened to be at the scene, worked together to guide the bird away from the danger of moving traffic. They successfully moved Archie into a secluded walkway near her home, providing a safe space for the zookeepers to retrieve him.

Local Residents And Former Staff Assist The Zoo

Ms Millar described the chaotic yet heartwarming scene where multiple community members played a role in the bird's safe return. She ran upstairs to retrieve a blanket to help manage the situation, while the two former zoo employees carefully picked up Archie. The group walked the bird across the road to ensure he was no longer in the path of vehicles, which had clearly frightened the animal.

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Ms Millar noted that the flamingo initially seemed stressed by the noise and movement of cars but began to calm down once it was in the quieter walkway. She mentioned that the bird jumped up the stairs toward her before settling down, allowing her to capture video footage of the event. The two former zoo workers helped keep the bird stationary and calm until the official zoo team arrived to take custody.

Zoo Staff Respond With Humor And Gratitude

Paignton Zoo issued a lighthearted statement on Facebook regarding the escape, joking that Archie had traveled to the petrol station to inspect current fuel prices. The zoo expressed deep appreciation to the public for reporting the sighting, which allowed their Rainforests team to respond quickly and efficiently. They confirmed that Archie was unharmed and had been returned to his enclosure on the flamingo lake with his flock.

The zoo's statement highlighted the dedication of their staff, noting that catching a flamingo outside a Spar shop was not part of their evening plans. They praised the calm and effective response of the team who handled the situation. The zoo also mentioned that they were reviewing the circumstances surrounding the escape to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Community Reaction And Future Safety Measures

The incident left a lasting impression on Ms Millar and her family, who initially struggled to believe the story. She recounted how her family FaceTimed her to verify the sighting, with everyone in the family group chat watching the video to confirm the authenticity of the event. Ms Millar expressed that being so close to a flamingo was an incredible experience, especially given that they are typically kept at a distance in zoo enclosures.

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Archie the flamingo spent only about four minutes in the walkway before being collected by the zookeepers. The quick action of both the public and the zoo staff ensured that the bird was not harmed during his forty-minute adventure. The zoo plans to use this event to review their security measures, ensuring that such an unplanned excursion does not happen again. The community of Paignton now has a unique story to tell about the resident who explored the town.