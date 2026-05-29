Chilean American Man Reunites with Birth Family After Being Stolen as Baby in Illegal Adoption Ring

Kyle Adler, stolen from his Chilean mother as an infant and trafficked through a Pinochet-era adoption ring, reunited with his biological mother after 35 years through DNA testing and nonprofit support.

Kyle Adler, a 36-year-old Chile an American, discovered as an adult that he was stolen from his mother as a baby and trafficked through an illegal adoption ring during the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet.

After years of searching, he finally reunited with his biological mother, Ana Maria Navarrete, in Santiago, Chile earlier this year. The reunion marked the end of a decades-long separation that began when Adler was just nine months old. Navarrete, who was 19 at the time and working nights at a fish shop in the coastal city of Coronel, had paid a woman to care for her infant son, whom she had named Marcos Antonio Navarrete.

One day, the caregiver told her that the baby had been taken by an American couple after a local priest arranged for his adoption because he supposedly needed a family. A police investigator later suggested the disappearance might be linked to a wider adoption trafficking ring involving judges, doctors, and government officials. The Chilean government has estimated that more than 20,000 children may have been taken from families during the Pinochet era, many from poor or Indigenous backgrounds.

Adler was adopted by Mike and Connie Adler, an American couple, in 1990 and raised in an affluent suburb outside Chicago. He said his adoptive parents likely had no idea the adoption was tied to a trafficking network.

'My parents didnt steal me,' he said. 'They saw me as who they wanted me to become, and theres a lot of love that was put into that.





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Child Trafficking Pinochet Dictatorship Adoption Reunion Chile DNA Testing

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