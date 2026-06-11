A delicious and bold vegan take on the popular Indo-Chinese stir-fry, chile paneer. The recipe includes a spicy, tangy sauce made with soy sauce, sriracha, rice vinegar, ketchup, ginger, garlic, and jalapeño. Tofu is dusted in cornstarch before pan-frying, creating a crispy exterior that holds onto the sauce. Serve with rice for a simple yet exciting weeknight meal.

Chile tofu. The ingredient list in this excellent recipe may look long, but as with any stir-fry, the cooking is fast. Food styled by Kaitlin Wayne.

(Andrew Bui/The New York Times) Tofu loves a bold, enveloping sauce, which is why I was immediately drawn to one of Hetty Lui McKinnon’s latest recipes, a vegan version of chile paneer, the beloved Indo-Chinese stir-fry. The sauce in question is made with soy sauce, sriracha, rice vinegar and ketchup, with a base of ginger, garlic and jalapeño — punchy, savory and just the right amount of sweet.

Hetty is one of our great tofu artists at New York Times Cooking, and whether you have cooked tofu for decades or are relatively new to it as an ingredient in your kitchen, you can turn to her recipes with confidence: They will be delicious. This spicy, tangy and bold dish is a vegan take on chile paneer, the popular Indo-Chinese stir-fry (the fusion cuisine arose from Chinese immigrants in Kolkata, India, adapting their cooking style to suit Indian palates).

Here, tofu is dusted in cornstarch before pan-frying, locking in its moisture so that it stays bouncy, while also creating a crispy exterior that holds onto the sauce. The aromatic base of ginger, garlic, green chiles and soy sauce is combined with sharply acidic additions of ketchup, sriracha and rice vinegar to create a punchy sauce that is salty, sweet and piquant. Serve with rice for a simple yet exciting weeknight meal





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Chile Tofu Recipe Vegan Stir-Fry Indo-Chinese Cuisine Tofu Cooking Spicy Tangy Sauce

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