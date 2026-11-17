Chilean State-owned miner Codelco, one of the world's largest copper producers, has received environmental approval to extend the life of its Gabriela Mistral mine in a project valued at $868-million, newspaper La Tercera reported on Monday. The initiative was submitted in late 2024 and aims to extend the mine's operations by 30 years.

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