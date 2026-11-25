Chile's Chamber of Deputies has voted to establish an international tribunal to prosecute the Castro family for crimes against humanity committed in Cuba since 1959.

The Chamber of Deputies of Chile, the lower house of the nation's federal legislature, officially approved a resolution on Tuesday demanding the establishment of an international tribunal to prosecute the leaders of the Cuban government. This legislative move targets the communist regime for alleged crimes against humanity, specifically focusing on the decades-long rule of Fidel and Raúl Castro. The resolution explicitly calls for the creation of a dedicated judicial body to judge these severe violations committed by the Cuban state against its own citizens and other populations.

This decisive action by the Chilean parliament marks a significant escalation in the international pursuit of accountability for human rights abuses in the Caribbean. The legislative body urged the Chilean government to coordinate diplomatic efforts with other democratic states and international organizations. The stated goals of this coordination include promoting truth, securing justice, ensuring reparation for victims, and establishing guarantees to prevent the recurrence of such atrocities in the future.

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Historical Accusations and Universal Jurisdiction Mechanisms

The Castro family, particularly dictators Fidel and Raúl, have faced credible accusations for decades regarding crimes such as torture, murder, enslavement, religious persecution, and other severe abuses dating back to 1959. Crimes against humanity typically fall under universal jurisdiction, a legal principle that allows any court in the world to hold trials for these specific offenses. This legal framework is the foundation upon which Chile is building its case for international prosecution, bypassing traditional diplomatic immunity barriers.

The Communist Party of Cuba has controlled the country since late dictator Fidel Castro staged a coup in 1959. Extensive evidence documented by victims, human rights experts, and the regime itself signals that Raúl, along with his brother and inner circle, are responsible for atrocities fitting the definition of crimes against humanity. These acts include killings by firing squads, torture of political opponents, religious persecution of Christians, and the persecution of suspected gay people in labor camps.

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Justice Cuba Group Provides Evidentiary Foundation

The movement to establish an international tribunal began in earnest in 2017, when the organization Justice Cuba convened human rights experts and collected evidence of alleged crimes. Justice Cuba presented its evidence before the Organization of American States in 2018, urging member countries to help establish an international legal process on the matter. The group has since identified specific crimes, those responsible, and compiled testimonies, files, and names for judicial review.

René Bolio, the president of Justice Cuba, offered his group's full cooperation with the Chilean government to help bring the tribunal to fruition. He explained that while the crimes and perpetrators have been identified, the international tribunal was the missing component for judgment. Bolio stated that the group possesses the testimonies, files, and names necessary to support the legal proceedings, marking a critical step toward operationalizing the proposed court.

Targeting Raúl Castro and Future Judicial Steps

The individual still living most likely to be identified as directly responsible for many of the crimes in question is the dictator of Cuba, 95-year-old Raúl Castro. He served as his elder brother Fidel's henchman and executioner for decades before taking power ten years ago. Raúl was previously indicted by prosecutors and became the target of an investigation in Florida in May for his role in the 1996 murders of four Americans seeking refugees lost at sea.

The Assembly of the Cuban Resistance, an international coalition of pro-democracy groups, issued a statement calling the tribunal development an important message to the Castro regime. They emphasized that the criminal actions of the regime against the people will now face serious consequences. Such a tribunal would not be unprecedented, as advocates recall the Nuremberg trials after World War II and prosecutions in the former Yugoslavia.

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Legal Definitions and Precedents for Prosecution

Chile has its own historical experience with using international avenues to bring dictators to justice, notably the case of former Chilean leader August Pinochet. The charges align with the definition of crimes against humanity, which lists murder, extermination, enslavement, and enforced disappearance as eligible acts. These acts must be committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against any civilian population, with knowledge of the attack.

The Communist Party of Cuba has been in charge of the country since Fidel Castro's 1959 coup. The proposed tribunal aims to address the indiscriminate killing of refugees, including infants, fleeing the country. The legislative body has directed the government to promote truth and justice, ensuring that the victims of the Castro family regime receive the reparation and recognition they have long sought through international legal channels.