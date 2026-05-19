Childstar Casts a Shadow Over Masters of the Universe Premiere

A group of celebrity attendees, including Dolph Lundgren, Emma Krokdal, Nick Galitzine, Idris Elba, and Camila Mendes, gathered for the premiere of the action/sci-fi movie Masters of The Universe. Among them was Geena Davis, who was the focus of attention with her youthful appearance.

Dolph Lundgren made a rare appearance with wife Emma Krokdal and daughter Greta Lundgren at the Masters of The Universe premiere. The actor posed happily alongside his wife and daughter, who recently beat lung cancer in 2024.

Dolph looked relaxed and healthy in a button-up white shirt, black leather jacket, pants, and sneakers. Emma turned heads in a knee-length black frock with an ornate, beaded gold butterfly design, while Greta looked pretty in a baby blue halter neck dress and metallic silver open-toe mules. Geena Davis looked younger than ever at 70 as she flaunted her age-defying beauty at a premiere. Idris Elba and Nicholas Galitzine also attended the event





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Celebrities Masters Of The Universe Rocky IV Cancer Survivor Age Gap Romance Self-Care Masters Of The Universe Premiere Dolph Lundgren Emma Krokdal Greta Lundgren Geena Davis Morena Baccarin Camila Mendes Nicholas Galitzine Idris Elba Red Carpet Appearance Custom Cing Tri Look Chic Bob Haircut

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