Children's YouTuber Ms. Rachel visits ICE detention center, urges support for NJAIJ, and criticizes Antifa rioters

Children's YouTuber Ms. Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Accurso, visited the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, New Jersey, one week after Antifa rioters attacked federal agents there. She expressed her support for the children and families whose loved ones are inside and criticized the cruelty and harm caused to the children.

Children's YouTuber Ms. Rachel visited 'traumatized' children at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE ) Delaney Hall detention center in Newark , New Jersey , one week after Antifa rioters attacked federal agents there.

She urged her 5 million followers to support the immigration coalition, New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice (NJAIJ). One of the rioters, 26-year-old Brendan John Geier, who is accused of biting a police officer during the chaos, has also since been using his eight-year-old son as a prop in a campaign to benefit migrants being held in the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in Texas.

Ms. Rachel has temporarily moved on from supporting the cause of Hamas-led Palestine in order to take aim at President Donald Trump and ICE





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Children's Youtuber ICE Detention Center Newark New Jersey Antifa Rioters U.S. Immigration And Customs Enforcement Rachel Accurso New Jersey Alliance For Immigrant Justice Brendan John Geier Dilley Immigration Processing Center Hamas-Led Palestine President Donald Trump ICE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill says ICE detention center visit was strictly limitedGov. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey on Monday was allowed to visit Delaney Hall, a detention center in Newark that has drawn protests after immigrants inside complained about inhumane living conditions.

Read more »

Masochistic YouTuber Punishes Himself by Writing a First Person Shooter Entirely in COBOLNo kink-shaming, but...

Read more »

Ms. Rachel meets children with parents in ICE custodyCelebrity children educator and YouTuber Ms. Rachel visited Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey and met with children separated from their parents in ICE custody, saying “I will always stand with these families.”

Read more »

Children's entertainer Ms Rachel asks 'why are we terrorizing children?' after visiting immigration facilityMs. Rachel visited Newark immigration detention facility to protest family separations, saying she met children whose hearts are broken by enforcement.

Read more »