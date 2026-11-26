Children's of Alabama celebrates its fifth annual pre-Thanksgiving Day Parade with patient-themed floats and therapy animals from Hand in Paw, bringing holiday cheer to families during the winter season.

Patients and families at Children's of Alabama in Birmingham, Ala., gathered on Tuesday to celebrate the fifth annual pre-Thanksgiving Day Parade. This beloved hospital tradition marks the official beginning of the holiday season, bringing festive spirits and community engagement directly to the pediatric wards.

Parade Details and Mobile Viewing

The pre-Thanksgiving Day Parade featured custom-designed floats created by hospital staff members, festive balloons, and appearances by Santa Claus. To ensure all patients could participate regardless of their location within the facility, the event offered multiple viewing options. Families and young patients were able to watch the procession from their own doorways or tune in via closed-circuit television broadcasts throughout the hospital.

Also read Heavy Rain and Cooler Temperatures Hit Alabama Ahead of Thanksgiving

Hand in Paw Therapy Teams Participate

Hand in Paw, a non-profit organization specializing in Animal-Assisted Therapy, contributed significantly to the event. Seven therapy teams from the organization joined the parade, bringing comfort and joy to young patients through interaction with trained animals. This collaboration highlights the hospital's commitment to holistic care that includes emotional and psychological support alongside medical treatment.

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Toy Drive and Decorated Christmas Tree

Earlier in November, Hand in Paw decorated their annual Christmas tree at Children's of Alabama with a charitable twist. Instead of traditional ornaments, the tree was adorned with donated toys, stuffed animals, books, games, and other gifts intended for patients. This initiative not only spread holiday cheer but also provided tangible gifts to children spending time in the hospital during the festive season.

Hospital Gratitude and Future Events

Children's of Alabama expressed deep gratitude to everyone who contributed to making this year's parade possible for patients and their families. The event underscores the strong community bonds that support pediatric healthcare institutions. As the holiday season continues, the hospital remains focused on providing a warm and supportive environment for all patients.