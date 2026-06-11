Children's Mini Zoo Fire: Baby Tortoise Survives, Licence Issue Revealed

A children's mini zoo, The Jungle Box, in Buntingford, Hertfordshire, was found to have no proper licence to keep animals on site. The blaze, which occurred on June 23, 2022, resulted in the death of various animals, including meerkats, owls, iguanas, snakes, and genets. However, a baby tortoise miraculously survived the fire.

The children's mini zoo where animals died in a fire did not have a proper licence , a local council has revealed - as a baby tortoise was discovered alive in the aftermath.

Meerkats, owls, iguanas, snakes and genets all perished in the blaze at The Jungle Box, a soft play centre which also housed the animals in Buntingford, Hertfordshire. But fire crews announced today that a baby tortoise had miraculously survived the Watermill Industrial Estate blaze, despite earlier fears that all the animals were dead.

Separately, East Herts Council said the owners had no licence to keep the animals on site – and officials wrote to them just days ago requesting that they applied for one. The Jungle Box, which opened in June last year, had recently unveiled an exotic pets area at the centre which is a jungle-themed play centre with slides and tunnels. But the council revealed it was not properly licensed.

A spokesperson said today: 'We had recently been made aware that The Jungle Box were keeping animals on site.

'We had written to them at the beginning of June to inform them of the need to apply for a licence. At this stage we have not received a response from them.

' Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service is now investigating the cause of the blaze which began at 3.20am yesterday but was stopped from spreading to other buildings. A baby tortoise miraculously survived the fire at The Jungle Box in Buntingford, Hertfordshire. Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service is investigating the cause of the blaze yesterday. Fire crews at The Jungle Box soft play centre in Buntingford which housed the animals.

Ten fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were sent to the scene in Buntingford yesterday. While all but one of the animals died, no one was injured and there was nobody on site as the fire began. Nearby residents were told to keep their windows and doors shut because the fire generated huge amounts of smoke, and local road closures were put in place.

Assistant chief fire officer Darren Cook said: 'In the early hours of (yesterday) morning we received calls to a significant fire at The Jungle Box in Buntingford.

'Crews worked hard to contain the fire and prevent it spreading to neighbouring units. I'd like to thank all crews for their professionalism and hard work and fire control colleagues for their calm and efficient handling of the calls.

'Sadly, we can confirm that a number of animals were inside the building at the time of the fire. An investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway.

' A later update from the fire service said: 'We have some heartwarming news to share following yesterday's devastating fire at the Jungle Box in Buntingford. Meerkats were among the animals that died at The Jungle Box - pictured before the fire. A genet at the zoo, pictured before the fire at the Watermill industrial estate in Buntingford. The Jungle Box soft play centre, which opened in June 2025, was also home to a large snake.

While carrying out the fire investigation, we incredibly discovered a baby tortoise alive in the aftermath, despite earlier fears that all the animals had died.

'A small but powerful moment after a very difficult incident. Our investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

' Neighbouring business The Spud Twins wrote on Facebook: 'Absolutely devastated for our friends over at The Jungle Box soft play. 'If anyone has a visit booked or a party – you will be contacted in due course. ' The Jungle Box was also equipped with interactive activities alongside a dedicated area for under-fives, a sensory room and an on-site café. The Daily Mail has contacted The Jungle Box for comment





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Children's Mini Zoo Animals Died In A Fire Proper Licence Baby Tortoise Survived Investigation Into The Cause Of The Fire Neighbouring Business The Spud Twins

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