The first trauma treatment program for young people in Philadelphia serves children dealing with behavioral issues, depression, and other challenges.

If it had happened last year, it would have been so much worse. Fights, temper tantrums, classroom situations — all of it difficult, all of it disturbing, and all of it on top of what would ordinarily be stressful for anyone.

But not this year, not for one plucky, smiling fourth grader with awesome dimples and a habit for hugging teachers past and present. And that, his mother says, is all due to the folks at the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center , the first children’s trauma treatment program in the city of Philadelphia.

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“Their goal is to help the children,” Suzanne Garayalde said. This fall, just as the school year began, the boy’s beloved grandfather passed away. The grandfather was the one, amid all the turmoil, who told his grandson he could be anything, even president — which, by the way, is the child’s ambition.