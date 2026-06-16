Children's Book About Welcoming Refugees Becomes Surprise Bestseller

A picture book titled 'Our World Is a Family' surges past a steamy romance on bestseller lists due to a viral Instagram post, leading to a reprint. The book, written by Jennifer Jackson and Miry Whitehill, uses simple language to teach children about welcoming refugees and immigrants.

A four-year-old picture book about welcoming refugees has surged past a hit steamy hockey romance on bestseller lists, proving that stories of compassion can capture the public's heart.

'Our World Is a Family,' written by Jennifer Jackson and Miry Whitehill, has found a massive new audience years after its initial release in 2022. On Valentine's Day, it climbed to No. 10 in overall online sales, just above the popular romance 'Heated Rivalry' at No. 11. Now, the book is headed for a reprint on June 19, driven by a viral Instagram post and a growing desire for inclusive children's literature during a time of heightened immigration debates.

The book grew out of Miry Whitehill's work resettling refugee families in Los Angeles. As a single mother, she would bring her young children along while helping families navigate their new lives. Her nonprofit, Miry's List, started a decade ago, and she wanted to talk with her kids about why these visits mattered.

'I didn't want to shield them from this reality,' Whitehill says. 'They needed to understand why it was important to visit these families. ' She found age-appropriate answers to their questions, such as why a new friend's house looked different or why they had no bed.

Co-author Jennifer Jackson helped structure those conversations into a story, and illustrator Nomar Perez brought it to life with vibrant images showing children in various situations-on a boat, playing soccer indoors, or waving at others. The book uses simple, plain language to ask how we can help newcomers feel safe and loved. The book's resurgence can be traced to a single Instagram post by content creator Priscilla Espiritu.

On a platform dedicated to raising revolutionary kids, she featured 'Our World Is a Family' with a discount price under $2, calling it 'the book to read and share to raise inclusive children who understand that no human being could ever be illegal.

' She urged followers to make it a bestseller. Within hours, people reported the book sold out online. Within a couple of weeks, it reached No. 9 on the New York Times bestseller list. Heather Moore, executive director of impact publishing at Sourcebooks Kids, noted the intentionality behind publishing such books: 'Books change lives.

We're very intentional about every book we publish. We wanted to be sure that we were on the kids' side.

' The publisher had fortunately stocked enough copies to meet the sudden demand. The book's appeal lies in its gentle, non-political language, yet the topic is inherently political. With over 117.3 million displaced people worldwide in 2025 according to the UN Refugee Agency, the book taps into a universal truth: sometimes it stops being safe for people to live in their homes.

The illustrations show children huddling together or crossing borders, but the text avoids naming specific conflicts, focusing instead on the simple act of welcome. As one reviewer noted, the book provides a revolutionary reminder that any parent would climb into a boat if it meant safety for their child.

In a time of ICE activity and heated immigration rhetoric, 'Our World Is a Family' offers a message of empathy and connection, resonating deeply with readers who want to raise inclusive children





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Children's Books Refugees Bestseller Viral Immigration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rupert Lowe Faces Backlash Over Welcoming Tommy Robinson to Restore BritainRupert Lowe, leader of Restore Britain, is under fire for saying Tommy Robinson can join his party, amid concerns about far-right associations and the upcoming Makerfield by-election.

Read more »

Lauren Sánchez styles vintage crochet-and-chainmail dress with rare Chanel bag worth over $31KThe children’s book author brought out her archival best while out and about in Paris.

Read more »

Rico joins Bartholomew County task force as electronic storage detection K9The Bartholomew County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is welcoming Rico, a golden lab mix, to the team as an Electronic Storage Detection K9.

Read more »

Matt Fitzpatrick welcoming a windy Shinnecock Hills challenge as he rolls into US OpenIf Matt Fitzpatrick was intimidated by the challenge that will be Shinnecock Hills this week, then the Englishman hid it pretty well.

Read more »