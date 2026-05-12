Children Of The Blitz: A heart-wrenching documentary on the terrifying bombing of London during World War II

Children Of The Blitz is a BBC 2 documentary that sheds light on the harrowing experiences of survivors who lived through the Blitz, the massive aerial bombing campaign launched by the Nazi Germany against London and other British cities during World War II. The documentary features deeply moving stories from survivors now in their 90s or older, capturing the intensity of the lifelong trauma left by war.

Children Of The Blitz ( BBC 2 )Rating: Five out of five starsWhen I was a child, my grandmother Renee, who remained in London throughout the Blitz with her baby daughter, my mum, told a story that made me understand some of the sheer terror of life during the air raids.

An apartment block near their home was hit. Amid the rubble next day, she saw a bathtub, with a woman's body still lying in it. The sheer lack of dignity for that victim, as well as the random ruthlessness of the bombing, shocked me in a way I've never forgotten. Tales like that, once familiar to post-war generations, are now in danger of being lost.

Children Of The Blitz collected a handful of deeply moving stories from survivors, now in their 90s or even older. Sensibly, director Jack Warrender didn't wait for another wartime anniversary. As 101-year-old Dorothea Barron said with a wry chuckle, 'So few of us are left - we're all popping our clogs quite frequently.

' One who has died since filming was the adorable Patsy Moneypenny, who proved she could still shake a leg at 90 by tap-dancing in her kitchen...





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BBC 2 Children Of The Blitz Terrible Bombing Campaign In London Blitz Nazi Germany World War II Aerial Bombing Of British Cities People Who Experienced The Bombings Documentary On The Terror Of Warfare London Directed By Jack Warrender Stories From Survivors Interviews With Those Who Lived Through It Average Of 90S Tales Of Trauma Upsurge In Deaths Among Those Who Were Childre The Often Overlooked Fact That Many Have Died

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