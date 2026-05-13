Children of murder accused Richins beg judge for lifelong prison sentence

The sons of Kouri Richins, a grief author who murdered their father, begged a judge for a lifelong prison sentence. They were terrified of their mother and revealed new details about the night she killed their dad.

The young children of grief author Kouri Richins have begged a judge to never let their mother walk free from prison for the murder of their father Eric Richins , fearing that their lives could be in danger.

Richins, who had written a children's book and appeared on TV as a grieving widow, was convicted of aggravated murder and faces a sentence of 25 years to life or life in prison without parole. The boys, aged 13, 12, and nine, referred to their mother as 'Kouri' in their letters and expressed their desire for her to be jailed for life





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Murder Richins Children Parents Life Imprisonment

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