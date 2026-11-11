Children Build Climate‑Smart Solutions at COP31 Science Türkiye Booth

At COP31, the Science Türkiye project shows how Turkish children use science to create energy‑efficient homes and bioplastics, promoting sustainability education on a global stage.

The Science Türkiye project, organized by the Türkiye Technology Team Foundation, unveiled its latest workshops at the UN Climate Change Conference in Antalya on 11 November 2026. Children from nearly 33 science centres across Turkey and overseas have been invited to measure soil moisture, design energy‑efficient homes and produce bioplastics from everyday household items.

Hands‑On Science at a Global Climate Summit

The Science Türkiye booth became a showcase of practical experiments at COP31, where delegates and visitors witnessed young participants attach soil sensors to measure moisture levels. The data collected helped them develop rudimentary irrigation systems, allowing children to see how technology can lead to efficient water use in agriculture.

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In a separate session, pupils explored renewable energy by converting wind power into electricity and powering small devices with solar panels. They then integrated these learnings into the Energy House Project, where students designed model houses with features that maximize natural light and minimize heating demands.

From Household Waste to Bioplastics

One of the project's most visible outcomes was the bioplastics workshop. Children mixed household materials such as milk whey and vegetable oils to create a moldable plastic. They used simple molds to craft items ranging from toy bricks to small containers, demonstrating how waste can be repurposed into useful products.

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These activities were supported by the foundation's research and development coordinators, who emphasized the importance of encouraging scientific thinking from an early age. "Our goal is to help Turkey become a society that develops technology," said Kubra Sari, an education research and development coordinator at the T3 Foundation. "We want children to use science and technology to develop products and find solutions to climate‑related challenges."

Impact on Students and International Visitors

Participants reported increased confidence in conducting experiments and explained that the workshops taught them how to apply scientific principles to real‑world problems. International delegates described the booth as an inspiration for similar programs in their home countries, noting the blend of educational and creative elements.

The project's success has sparked interest among policymakers, who see the workshops as a model for integrating sustainability into school curricula. The T3 Foundation plans to expand the reach of Science Türkiye, with additional workshops slated for the next two academic years. This initiative represents a tangible step toward empowering Turkey's youth to contribute solutions to the global climate crisis.