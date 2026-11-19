The alarming surge in colorectal cancer among young people may have a stomach-churning culprit.

, a senior molecular epidemiologist at the University of Oxford, suspects exposure to a gut-dwelling bacterial toxin during childhood could pave the way for the disease decades later.

During a recent appearance before the UK Parliament, he called the theory “probably the leading explanation at the moment” for theResearchers found that childhood exposure to the bacteria leaves behind a distinct DNA fingerprint in colon cells. These mutations were 3.3 times more common in patients with early-onset cases than in those diagnosed after age 70. Even more concerning, colibactin-linked mutations appeared in the earliest stages of tumor development, often within the first 10 years of life.

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“If someone acquires one of these driver mutations by the time they’re 10 years old, they could be decades ahead of schedule for developing colorectal cancer,Testifying before the House of Commons’ science and technology committee, he said it wasn’t “plausible” that these factors alone could explain the rise in Exactly how colibactin may contribute to cancer development remains unclear, but researchers are working to better understand the connection.

“If it is causing mutations, it’s causing mutations at a sensitive period earlier in life, and that can give that person’s colon or their rectum a head start on its journey towards being cancerous or developing these tumors,” Smith-Byrne said,Colibactin appears to be largely associated with people born after 1960, potentially offering a clue to the rise in cases among younger generations. “Something has happened in the E coli bacteria … There must have been a mutation, and there is a new bacteria,”Alexandrov told The Post last year that colibactin spreads “through colonization by E. coli — typically through the gut, and often without any obvious symptoms.

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”Professor Elio Riboli, a cancer epidemiologist at Imperial College London, said this colibactin is essentially found in people born after 1960.bacteria … There must have been a mutation, and there is a new bacteria,” he told the committee, according to the Guardian. Alexandrov’s study also uncovered distinct patterns of mutations in colorectal cancer cases from countries including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Russia and Thailand, suggesting that local environmental exposures may influence cancer risk.

The findings could eventually pave the way for more targeted prevention strategies tailored to specific regions, researchers said. Suzi Media - stock.adobe.com