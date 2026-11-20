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A quick-thinking child helped save a mother and her seven children from a house fire on the West Side early Friday morning after waking up for school and smelling smoke.

SAN ANTONIO — A quick-thinking child helped save a mother and her seven children from a house fire on the West Side early Friday morning after waking up for school and smelling smoke. The fire broke out shortly after 4 a.m. at a home along Matthews Avenue near South General McMullen Drive. Firefighters said one of the children had gotten up early to get ready for school when they noticed the smell of smoke inside the house.

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Realizing something was wrong, the child quickly woke up the rest of the family, allowing everyone to escape before the situation became more dangerous. When firefighters arrived, they discovered the fire was contained to the laundry room, where a clothes dryer had been left running overnight. Although the flames did not spread beyond that room, heavy smoke had filled the home, causing extensive smoke damage throughout the house. The mother and all seven children made it outside safely.

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