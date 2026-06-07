Child Stars Reunite: Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong Reflect on Boy Meets World and Directing the Next Generation

Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong, beloved for their roles on Boy Meets World, discuss Fishel's teenage crush, their experiences as child actors, and how those lessons shape their approach to directing young stars today.

At a recent premiere, conversation turned to the bond forged on iconic television sets of the 1990s. Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong , known to a generation as Topanga and Shawn from Boy Meets World , are now veteran directors navigating the world of children's television from behind the camera.

Their shared history provides a unique lens through which to view the industry's evolution and the enduring impact of early fame. Fishel, who is now a director herself on series like Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, revealed a sweet secret from the set of their beloved sitcom: she had a crush on Strong during their teenage years. The confession, made on the popular podcast "Pod Meets World," caught Strong completely off guard.

"I had a crush on Rider," Fishel, now 41, admitted on the August 25 episode. Strong, 46, listening, was surprised, a moment that highlighted the different perspectives and unspoken dynamics that can exist among child actors working side-by-side for years. It was a revelation that sparked a broader reflection on their time as young stars under the intense gaze of a national audience. For both, the experience of starring on a top-rated show was formative.

Strong described the process of revisiting his youth through the podcast format, noting the idolization they felt for the adult writers and crew.

"We were like, 'He was a genius,' and he is - an amazing writer, an amazing creative force," Strong said, referring to the show's creative leadership. "And as an adult I got to see him as more of a human, just as a person. " This shift in perspective, from worshiping authority figures to seeing them as complex individuals, directly informs how Strong now approaches his own role as a director.

He is focused on creating a supportive atmosphere for the young actors he works with, a stark contrast to the sometimes-fraught environment they remember. Fishel's directing philosophy is similarly shaped by her childhood on set. She explained that she actively uses her past to foster a positive environment.

"I always wanted them to feel as confident as possible that they owned their characters, which is something, like, I didn't quite feel when I was on Boy Meets World, and I wanted the kids to feel like they could own their characters," Fishel stated. Her goal is to build confidence and comfort, ensuring the young performers feel secure in their roles.

She recounted the fun, inclusive methods she and Strong used, like "Running Charades," to draw out performances without pressure.

"Everybody has their different approaches to the way they like to get performances out of people. Rider and I both direct," she said.

"I don't think we do anything that inspires tears. I think if anything, we foster fun, inclusive.

" A key part of Fishel's approach is learning to manage conflict constructively, a skill she admits she had to develop over time. She contrasted her younger self's confrontational style-"I started picking every battle. I was like, 'I'm gonna fight every fight!

'"-with a more nuanced strategy she employs now. "At a certain point I realized, like, maybe I am making everybody's life harder than it needs to be, and I'm just gonna pick and choose," she explained. She relies on a strong moral compass, deciding to speak up only on issues that would keep her up at night.

"When I felt like I couldn't go home at night without letting something go, I knew it was important to bring up. And then other times it was like, 'I don't love this, but it's not my show.

' Then I would let that go. " This selective advocacy, born from hard experience, is a tool she uses to protect her young cast's well-being without creating unnecessary tension on set. The reunion and subsequent interviews offer more than just nostalgic anecdotes; they provide a masterclass in resilience and adaptation. Fishel and Strong have taken the sometimes-turbulent experience of child stardom and distilled it into practical wisdom for a new generation.

Their journey from the soundstages of the 1990s to directing chairs today underscores a commitment to improving the landscape for young performers, ensuring that the opportunities they gained come with a safer, more empowering environment. Their story is a testament to how past challenges can forge future leadership, turning former child stars into conscientious stewards of the next wave of talent





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