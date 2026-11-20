Kayleigh Kozak and prosecutors are demanding a full review of Maricopa County Adult Probation protocols after officers recommended ending her abuser’s lifetime probation early.

While battling for probation reform in Arizona, Kayleigh Kozak is urging the U.S. Senate to pass federal courtroom protections for abuse survivors. Child sex abuse survivor Kayleigh Kozak is demanding accountability from Maricopa County’s Adult Probation Department after officers recommended ending her abuser’s lifetime probation early.

Prosecutors filed a motion demanding a full review of Maricopa County Adult Probation protocols and a status conference to see what is being done to fix any issues. Kozak is also pushing Congress to pass a federal version of"Kayleigh’s Law," which passed the House and is currently under review in a Senate committee. A child sex abuse survivor is once again speaking out and demanding reform in Arizona’s Adult Probation Department.

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A motion has been filed to get answers from county leaders. In this motion, prosecutors are demanding a full review of Maricopa County Adult Probation protocols and a status conference to see what’s being done to fix any issues. Those behind the motion say it’s an essential step to keep Arizonans safe.

A sex abuse survivor is formally opposing a request to end a convicted sex offenders lifetime probation, as Christ’s Church of the Valley faces backlash for supporting the man who belongs to the congregation. Sex abuse survivor Kayleigh Kozak is demanding accountability from Maricopa County’s APD. At a February hearing, officers from the department gave a favorable recommendation for Kozak’s abuser,"They pointed out his continuous, unrestricted contact to minors. Who’s protecting these children?

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You can see all these continuous violations and questionable acts," Kozak said. According to court records, those violations included Jacobsen attending a father-daughter dance without permission. Prosecutors echoed Kozak’s concerns in a motion filed earlier this month, questioning APD’s oversight.

"Probation has a job to do, and they’re not doing it, and we’ve raised questions through the legislature," Kozak said. Kozak was referencing Arizona State Sen. Janae Shamp’s call for an overhaul of the probation system in Arizona. Sen.

Shamp recently penned a letter to Maricopa County’s APD leadership sharing her own concerns, not only referencing Kozak’s case, but other recent high-profile cases involving probation violations.

"What’s the point of lifetime probation and having these rules in place if they’re not going to be enforced and there’s not going to be accountability? " Kozak said. As her own court battle continues, Kozak has also taken her fight to Washington, pushing Congress to pass "Kayleigh’s Law.

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" The bill would mandate federal protections to keep survivors separated from their abusers, including inside courtrooms. "This has never been a political effort, this has been a personal effort and this is a fight for people, for victims, individuals who have suffered at the hands of someone else’s selfish and just despicable choices," Kozak said. The federal version of the bill passed the House and is under review in a Senate committee.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for the Adult Probation Department pointed to the case’s public documents, noting that Arizona code designates other information as confidential. Information in this report was gathered from Kayleigh Kozak, a child sex abuse survivor; Maricopa County prosecutors; court records; Arizona State Sen. Janae Shamp; and a spokesperson for the Adult Probation Department.