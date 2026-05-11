ICE Seeks Detainer for Convicted Child Molester as Seattle Sanctuary Standoff Grows

ICE has asked Seattle to hand over Leomar Alexander Lopez Zambrano, a Venezuelan convicted on two counts of child molestation, before his 15-month sentence ends. The standoff intensifies as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress after the 2026 midterms.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has sent a detainer request to Seattle for Leomar Alexander Lopez Zambrano, a Venezuelan illegal alien convicted on two counts of child molestation.

Mullin Criticizes Seattle Stance

The agency wants him turned over for deportation rather than released back into the United States when his 15-month prison sentence concludes. Seattle is a self-declared sanctuary city that has refused to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin sharply criticized the city's stance. Sanctuary politicians in Washington are refusing to honor the ICE detainer and hand this disgusting criminal over to us after he finishes his prison sentence, Mullin said.

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He noted that this illegal alien has been convicted on two counts of child molestation and warned that without Seattle's cooperation, DHS would have no way of knowing when Zambrano leaves jail. Mullin added that sanctuary politicians care so much about illegal aliens that they would rather release a convicted child molester than cooperate with federal law enforcement.

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The clash between DHS and Seattle deepens longstanding tensions between President Donald Trump's immigration officials and sanctuary city leaders who have thrown up roadblocks to cooperation with federal authorities. In many sanctuary jurisdictions, local officials simply cut off communication with federal law enforcement, and DHS fears Seattle will do the same with Zambrano. Because some sanctuary jurisdictions refuse to work with ICE, criminal illegal aliens are released from jails into American communities and go on to commit more crimes.

Midterm Elections Spotlight ICE

The agency said seven of the top 10 safest cities in the United States cooperate with ICE. The outcome of Tuesday's 2026 midterm elections is putting an even brighter spotlight on ICE, an agency at the center of much controversy during Trump's second term. It also raises questions about which administration officials could face the wrath of a brand-new blue Congress. Democrats are preparing to retake a majority in both the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives.

Hans von Spakovsky, an immigration expert with Advancing American Freedom, said the political tide turning in Washington, D.C. , might encourage Democrat-run cities to go even further in stonewalling immigration enforcement and making it harder for officials to do their jobs. I have no doubt that sanctuary jurisdictions will feel emboldened, Spakovsky told Fox News Digital in the days after the Republican bloodbath.

I also would not put it past them to try to impeach Tom Homan for imagined wrongs because he has been the most effective czar of immigration enforcement of any administration in the past 50 years, he said. I don't think they would be successful, but again, that will embolden defiance of federal immigration enforcement in sanctuary jurisdictions. Spakovsky believes local resistance to immigration enforcement could coincide with congressional Democrats' legislative efforts.

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Democrats Target Immigration Funding

He expects Democrats to try targeting immigration enforcement resources through the congressional appropriations process, though he cast doubt on their effectiveness. Democrats will, no doubt, try to stop DHS from immigration enforcement and DOJ from prosecutions in the immigration area by trying to use the appropriations process to defund such enforcement at both agencies, Spakovsky said.

I am not sure they will be successful, especially if they tie such punitive measures with must-pass government funding that the president signs, he added. Republican onlookers believe similar concerns could emerge in other states, even red ones like Texas. Conservative commentator and podcast host Dan Bongino noted that Texas's newly elected Democratic governor, Gina Hinojosa, voted against sanctuary city restrictions as a state legislator in 2017.

Bongino Warns On Texas Policy

The only message voters are sending is you want your state to become a sanctuary, sitting on the border with Mexico for illegals who come into the United States, Bongino said on a recent podcast. When asked about Seattle's cooperation with DHS, the agency emphasized the importance of local-federal partnership. The safest way to arrest and remove criminal illegal aliens from our streets is by lodging arrest detainers, the agency said in a statement.

Asked whether DHS was concerned about an emboldened stance from sanctuary cities as Democrats retake control in the nation's capital, DHS passed along a statement from Mullin. Deportations will continue, the DHS chief said.