Child killed, 5 injured in devastating building fire in Perth Amboy, N.J.

A child died and five people, including a firefighter and police officer, were hurt after flames broke out at a home in Perth Amboy, New Jersey.

A devastating fire caused the death of an 11-year-old boy and left two of his family members in critical condition Friday in New Jersey, officials said.

Ring camera video shows Perth Amboy firefighters at the building on Chauncey Street, where the deadly fire broke out just after 2:30 a.m. Fire Chief Ed Mullen was in tears when he described how the boy was pulled from a unit on the second floor, even though firefighters were able to get the flames under control quickly.

"They had heavy fire conditions on the second floor, with heavy smoke on the second and third floor. So they were searching in zero-visibility conditions while they were extinguishing the fire," he said.

"It's very sad," Quinones said. "They like basketball. They play soccer and usually they'll be on their little bikes riding around, whether it's the e-bike or whatever.

" Mullen said more than 20 people were able to make it out of the building without any serious injuries, but an adult male and teenage boy suffered severe burns. "Two of the severely burned patients were transported to a local landing zone, where they were taken to a local burn center," Police Chief Larry Cattano said.

Mayor Helmin Caba called the fire"a devastating loss for a family and for our community," and said the American Red Cross was helping all of the victims.

"I have to thank our first responders, our first responders and mutual aid partners. They arrived at the scene and were able to rescue the majority of the people in there. We are talking about 26 people. They did a phenomenal job," Caba said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation by police, firefighters and the Middlesex Prosecutor's Office.





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