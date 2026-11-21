A man allegedly killed his three small children and his wife before turning the gun on himself at a Florida home on Thursday, police said.

A man allegedly killed his three small children and his wife before turning the gun on himself at a Florida home on Thursday, police said.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister held a media briefing on Thursday evening, describing what deputies encountered as "nothing short of pure evil.

Also read Florida man kills wife and three children during 911 call, sheriff says

" Around 3:30 p.m. local time, authorities received a 911 call from inside of a home in the 1700-block of Sparkman Road. In the call, authorities confirmed that they heard a man's voice say, "Sorry, buddy," followed by a loud bang. In the background, a small child was heard pleading, "Dad, dad, daddy, please don't shoot me. Daddy, please don't kill me.

" According to Chronister, the father "executed" his three children, all under the age of 6: a 1-year-old, a 3-year-old, and a 5-year-old. He allegedly then killed his wife before taking his own life. Missing 19-year-old Marine found dead during search in Twentynine Palms, authorities say "There are no words that can capture the depth of this tragedy.

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A family has been lost, and our hearts are with their loved ones, friends, and everyone in our community who knew them," Chronister said.

"I want to remind anyone who is struggling that help is available, and no one has to face their darkest moments alone. "If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go toON NOWMissing 19-year-old Marine found dead during search in Twentynine Palms, authorities say