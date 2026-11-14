Child-hating holidaymakers reveal an ugly truth about modern Britain

On my baby’s first flight, I felt the frostiness before we even boarded the plane. I was in an airport lounge at Gatwick – booked in the vain hope of a civilised pre-flight experience – but all the tables were occupied.

Our writer, Hazel Plush, at London Gatwick, where a fellow passenger seemed indignant at the idea of sharing a table with her son at the airport lounge On my baby’s first flight, I felt the frostiness before we even boarded the plane.

I was in an airport lounge at Gatwick – booked in the vain hope of a civilised– but all the tables were occupied. Juggling a mint tea, my bags and my four-month-old, I approached a woman sitting at a big table alone: please could we join her? She looked up from her phone, grimaced sourly at my child and looked me squarely in the eye: “Is there nowhere else you could sit? ”with someone else’s sproglet.

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Indeed, I don’t particularly want to now. Children are like farts, as the old saying goes – and nobody wants farts on an aircraft. But who could display such open contempt for a baby? And such abject rudeness towards a young family?

Alas, it was a prophetic beginning: that journey was fraught with hostility and hurdles. There was no changing table on the aircraft, the cabin crew largely ignored us, and border officials insisted on fingerprinting my infant son – ludicrous, and entirely contrary to the EU’s rules. Many of our fellow passengers acted like I was carrying hazardous waste, not a sleeping baby. When we finally checked into the hotel, I felt bruised.

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But there was more: Avis neglected to supply the baby seat I’d booked for the hire car, giving us no legal or safe way to get around. Its rep told me to “buy one from the supermarket” instead. All of these encounters are emblematic of a travel industry – and a society – that is becoming increasingly comfortable treating children not as fellow citizens, but as nuisances to be managed, ignored or removed altogether.

JetBlue and Virgin Voyages have, this month, launched an itinerary for precisely that market, and it sold out in just a few days. No children on the plane, no children on the cruise: under-18s are banned from every aspect of the package, which includes a flight from New York and a Caribbean sailing. Its press release promises an in-flight toast “to celebrate the start of the kid-free getaway”, and I can almost hear the whoops and cheers already.

I’m surprised it hasn’t happened sooner. Throughout the 18 years I’ve worked as a travel journalist, airlines have periodically trialledand cruises have boomed, and social media is awash with people complaining about “crotch goblins” in high-end hotels and calling for child-free flights. Don’t get me wrong: I’m all for adults-only holidays . It’s no crime to crave child-free peace and quiet.

Equally, there are awful parents. Those who let their child kick the back of a plane seat or run riot in a restaurant. They’re just as annoying as the passenger bellowing into a phone on loudspeaker mode, or‘Children deserve to experience beautiful places just as much as adults do’ I’d even go so far as to say that this gleeful banishing of children is a depressing reflection of modern society.

We seem to have confused buying a plane ticket with purchasing complete control over everyone else’s behaviour. We expect zero inconvenience, and woe betide anyone who can’t comply. Our tolerance for one another has diminished, particularly in situations where it has always been tested – such as when travelling. Social media hasn’t helped, rewarding outrage over empathy and turning minor inconveniences into rage-mongering content.

For every considerate traveller or staff member, there’s a villain waiting in the wings. Just this week, I was refused ramp assistance off a Transport for London train while travelling solo with a suitcase and my son in a buggy.

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“It’s company policy not to assist with pushchairs,” the guy told me. “We only help wheelchair users and the elderly. We expect everyone else to be able to carry their belongings. ” So no help for a lone woman with a baby and suitcase?

“No,” he shrugged, and walked away. I’ve noticed another shift, too. Before I had a child, I idly wondered why “adults-only” was the exclusive preserve of luxury hotels, while “family-friendly” became shorthand for naff resorts. Now that I’m a parent, that wonder has turned to indignation.

Am I only to holiday somewhere second-rate, fighting to lay my towel on a patch of grey sand and queuing at a grubby buffet for dinner? Am I to forego the airport lounge until my son hits college age? Are Happily, I’ve since discovered a few hotels which cater for children perfectly without short-changing everyone else: Austria’s rural idyllChildren deserve to experience beautiful places just as much as adults do, and society will be all the better for it.

They can – and should! – marvel at natural wonders, toddle around piazzas and splash on heavenly white-sand beaches. Children don’t become considerate citizens by being hidden away. They learn by experience, and travelling is a vital part of that.

So by all means, book the adults-only resort or the child-free cruise. But let’s stop pretending that children are incompatible with travel, or that parents should apologise for wanting to show their children the world. If you can’t bear to share your journey with a baby, perhaps the problem isn’t children at all. Perhaps it’s you.