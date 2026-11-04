Child Found Dead at Munich Hotel Amid Murder-Suicide Probe

Police investigate a homicide at Munich's Eden Hotel Wolff after a child was found dead beside his seriously injured mother, sparking murder-suicide inquiries.

Authorities in Munich are conducting a high-profile homicide investigation after a child was found dead beside a seriously injured woman at the Eden Hotel Wolff near Munich's main railway station. Police were dispatched to the four-star property on Arnulfstrasse at approximately 9:40 am on Monday following reports of a disturbing incident inside the hotel. The discovery has triggered a major forensic response and a search for answers regarding the circumstances surrounding the boy's death and the woman's critical condition.

The Incident at Eden Hotel Wolff

The child, identified as a 13-year-old boy, was discovered lifeless in a room at the historic establishment. The woman, described by officers as a relative of the boy, remained at the scene with serious injuries requiring immediate medical attention. She was subsequently transported to a hospital for emergency treatment and stabilization. Investigators from Munich's homicide squad arrived shortly after the initial call to secure the area and begin preliminary interviews with witnesses and hotel staff.

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Conflicting Reports on Suspect Identity

German newspaper Bild reported that the injured woman is the boy's mother and that investigators suspect she killed her son before attempting to take her own life. However, police have not officially confirmed her relationship to the child or the specific nature of the crime. Der Spiegel noted that law enforcement sources declined to validate the newspaper's account of the events. A police spokesperson stated they would not confirm or deny the reported murder-suicide theory when approached by the German Press Agency, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

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Forensic Procedures and Initial Findings

Initial reports indicated the boy was 12 years old, but authorities corrected his age to 13 during the briefing. This discrepancy highlights the active verification process underway by detectives. Forensic specialists and crime scene technicians attended the location to collect physical evidence and process the room. Officers are systematically reviewing the hotel's CCTV footage to reconstruct the timeline of events leading up to the discovery. The investigation aims to establish the exact sequence of actions and determine any potential involvement of third parties.

Ongoing Investigation and Next Steps

Munich's homicide squad is investigating all possible angles to determine the cause of the boy's death and the woman's injuries. A post-mortem examination is scheduled to be carried out to establish the precise medical cause of death for the child. No potential suspects have been identified or detained at this stage, and details regarding the woman's injuries remain undisclosed. A hotel employee was supported at the scene by a crisis intervention team, indicating the psychological impact on staff. The Eden Hotel Wolff, founded in 1890, continues to operate, but the incident has cast a shadow over the busy location opposite the central station.