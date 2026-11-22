An unrestrained 8-year-old fell from a moving SUV and is in very critical condition after an altercation among adults in the vehicle in southwest Houston early Sunday; the mother reportedly jumped out.

A young child is in very critical condition after falling from a moving SUV during a disturbance in southwest Houston early this morning, police say.

The incident happened around 2:51 a.m. near the intersection of Boone and Bellaire. According to Houston Police, four adults and three children were inside the SUV when an altercation broke out among the adults. A security guard at a nearby shopping center, who asked to remain anonymous, told authorities the disturbance appeared to involve a man — believed to be the children’s uncle — choking the mother, who then jumped from the vehicle.

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Police believe an unrestrained 8-year-old opened a door and fell from the moving SUV. The child was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in very critical condition. The mother was also at the scene when first responders arrived.

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In addition to the crash investigation, police said the driver will be taken to jail on suspicion of DWI with a child passenger. The Houston Police Department is handling the investigation. The call originally came in as an auto versus pedestrian incident.