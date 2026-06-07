Child drowns at Cherry Creek Reservoir in Colorado state park

The unidentified child’s drowned body was recovered by Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Marine Evidence Recovery Team at 10:20 p.m. Saturday, according to the agency.

A child’s body was recovered late Saturday night from the Cherry Creek Reservoir, hours after the child disappeared into the water and drowned, state park officials said.

Two children were sitting on a float near the reservoir’s swim beach in Cherry Creek State Park at about 4 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Neither child was wearing a life jacket. One child left the float while in shallow water and walked back to shore, but the other continued floating deeper into the reservoir, agency officials said in the release. Witnesses saw the second child go underwater shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

A seasonal park ranger with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and other state park visitors jumped into the reservoir to attempt a rescue, according to the release. South Metro Fire Rescue’s dive team was conducting water rescue training in another part of the park, and divers were searching near the swim beach within minutes, according to state wildlife officials.

Marine Evidence Recovery TeamThe West Metro Fire dive team and Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the search and rescue operation, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.





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