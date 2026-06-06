Child dies in fast-moving New Jersey house fire

A fast-moving house fire in New Jersey claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy Friday, authorities say. Cops got a 911 call about the Chauncey Street blaze shortly before 3 a.m. First responders arrived within minutes and immediately started helping people get out, according to the fire department.

Investigators are trying to determine what may have caused an early morning fire in Perth Amboy that killed an 11-year-old boy. NBC New York’s Adam Harding reports.

A fast-moving house fire in New Jersey claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy Friday, authorities say. Cops got a 911 call about the Chauncey Street blaze shortly before 3 a.m. First responders arrived within minutes and immediately started helping people get out, according to the fire department.

In addition, another civilian, a firefighter, and a police officer suffered minor injuries during the emergency response, fire officials said. All were treated at the scene and released. The cause and circumstances of the fire are under investigation. Officials say the building where the fire happened holds six apartment units.

About 25 people live at the location, they said. From Newark to Trenton to Hoboken to Jersey City and all points between, NBC New York covers New Jersey news, weather, traffic and more.

"This is a devastating loss for a family and for our community," Perth Amboy Mayor Helmin Caba said in a statement. "As we continue to learn more, I ask our community to keep the family in their thoughts and respect their privacy during this painful time. "





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