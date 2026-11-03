Child dies from measles in New York State’s first fatal case in 30 years

A child in New York’s North Country died after contracting measles, the first death in the state from the viral disease in 30 years, health officials announced Monday.

A child in New York’s North Country died after contracting measles, the first death in the state from the viral disease in 30 years, health officials announced Monday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said the death was a signal that public health protections were eroding as a growing number of families forgo vaccinations. The child died in Lewis County, which is northeast of Syracuse and has recorded 15 measles cases this year, according to health authorities, who shared few details about the case.

Also read New York Reports First Measles-Associated Death in Over 30 Years in Lewis County Child

“I am heartbroken to learn that a child in Lewis County has died after contracting measles,” Hochul said in a statement. The governor linked the death to Trump administration policies that she said have undermined public confidence in pediatric immunizations.

“This is New York’s first measles-related death in 30 years, a devastating reminder of what’s at stake when Washington deliberately erodes decades of progress in protecting Americans from preventable illnesses,” Hochul said. Measles, one of the most contagious diseases, was once nearly vanquished from the United States but has made a dramatic comeback in recent years. Nationwide, 4,852 measles cases have been recorded this year.

Advertisement

That’s more than twice as many as in 2025, which saw the highest number of measles cases in more than a quarter-century. New York is in the midst of a significant measles outbreak, with at least 178 cases this year, most reported since August. The cases are concentrated in about 10 counties upstate. Amish communities, where vaccination rates tend to be lower, have been particularly hard hit.

At an earlier point in the outbreak, a county health official in Cattaraugus County in western New York had said that about three-quarters of the upstate cases were within “Plain communities,” a term used to describe Amish and Mennonite groups that emphasizes the unadorned nature of their lives. A number of Amish communities in New York are locked in a long-running legal battle with the state Health Department over whether children in one-room schoolhouses must be vaccinated.

The U.S. Supreme Court had signaled its interest in the dispute, which has major implications for New York’s strict law on school immunizations. Unlike many states, New York does not allow schoolchildren to be exempt from vaccine requirements for religious reasons. Concerned about the possibility of stigma, public health officials have been reluctant to say much about whether the outbreak in New York is still predominantly among Amish and Mennonite groups, or is spreading more broadly.

The clusters of cases in Amish communities in New York appear linked to far larger outbreaks in Amish communities in Ohio and Pennsylvania. This article originally appeared in The New York Times .