Unvaccinated Child in Lewis County Dies of Measles, First New York Death in Over 30 Years

An unvaccinated child in Lewis County has died from measles, marking New York's first measles-related death in more than three decades amid an ongoing outbreak with 178 cases statewide.

An unvaccinated child in Lewis County has died after contracting measles, marking New York state's first measles-related death in more than 30 years. The New York State Department of Health and Lewis County Public Health announced the death in a joint statement on Monday.

The child was not publicly identified, and their age and sex were not released. Officials said the death is associated with an ongoing measles outbreak in the state. Lewis County, a rural area in the state's North Country region, has the fourth-highest measles case count in the state with 15 cases reported this year as of last week. Public health records show all 15 cases in Lewis County are among unvaccinated people.

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Measles Cases Rise Across New York Counties

Seneca County currently has the highest case count in the state with 30 cases. As of Oct. 24, New York had reported 178 measles cases in 2026, including 170 outside New York City and eight within the city. We are deeply saddened by the death of a child in Lewis County associated with the ongoing measles outbreak, officials said. The department extended condolences to the child's family and asked that their privacy be respected.

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Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was heartbroken by the news. As a mother and grandmother, I cannot imagine what this family is going through, Hochul said in a statement. My heart goes out to everyone who knew and loved this child.

Measles is highly contagious, and vaccination remains our best protection against this dangerous disease, Hochul added. This is New York's first measles-related death in 30 years, a devastating reminder of what's at stake when Washington deliberately erodes decades of progress in protecting Americans from preventable illnesses. In New York, we will continue to stand by proven public health measures and do everything we can to keep New Yorkers safe and healthy.

State Disaster Emergency Declared For Measles

The death comes about four weeks after Hochul declared a State Disaster Emergency in response to measles outbreaks in New York and neighboring states. The declaration expanded who can administer measles vaccines and made additional resources available. Under the emergency, nurses can order measles testing, and the state said it would provide epidemiological support to investigate cases, conduct contact tracing and expedite laboratory testing.

The last New Yorker to die of measles caught the virus during a large outbreak in New York City from March 1990 to the summer of 1991. That outbreak killed at least 21 people and sickened thousands. Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. The virus can infect an unvaccinated person up to two hours after someone with the illness leaves a room or airspace.

Early symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough and red, watery eyes, followed by a rash that typically begins on the face and spreads downward. A rash of flat red spots on the face, neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet may appear three to five days after symptoms begin. In severe cases, measles can lead to pneumonia, brain infection and death.

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Health officials said one dose of the MMR vaccine provides 93 percent protection against measles, while two doses provide 97 percent protection. The CDC recommends two doses of the MMR vaccine, with the first administered at ages 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old.

Measles Vaccination Recommendations For Babies

Babies as young as 6 months should get one dose if they are traveling abroad or to an area where measles is prevalent, or if they live in a community with measles transmission. Those babies should then continue to get their next two vaccines on schedule for a total of three doses. Measles is a highly contagious disease that can cause serious complications and death.

Vaccination is the best protection against measles, the New York State Department of Health said in a statement. The department has offered resources to Lewis County to assist with community outreach and support local vaccination efforts, both in response to this case and as part of ongoing efforts to support counties facing this outbreak.

Officials Urge Up To Date Measles Vaccinations

Health officials urged residents to ensure they are up to date on their measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations and to heed health advisories if traveling with unvaccinated people, especially children.