KEYE TV CBS Austin is the news, sports and weather leader for the Texas Capitol Region, covering events in the surrounding area including Round Rock Pflugerville, Georgetown, Belton, Killeen, Taylor, Lakeway, Buda, Kyle, San Marcos, Wyldwood, Bastrop, Elgin, Bartlett, Jarrell, Bertram, Burnet and Salado.

A child died after being struck by a vehicle in Southeast Austin Monday afternoon, the Austin Police Department confirmed. APD Watch Command told CBS Austin that the crash happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23.

Austin-Travis County EMS said medics responded to the 4400 block of East Riverside Drive, near South Pleasant Valley Road, for reports of a child struck by a vehicle. Medics transported the child to Dell Children's Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed the child was later pronounced dead at the hospital. APD Watch Command initially indicated the crash happened near Riverside Drive and Congress Avenue.

Also read AFD warns of Thanksgiving cooking dangers and fireplace hazards ahead of cold snap

However, ATCEMS later provided a different location along East Riverside Drive. Authorities have not released the child's age or identity, and the circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear. San Antonio ME IDs 61-year-old Joe Barrientes as driver killed when his 18-wheeler plunged off an I-35 access road near Judson, exploded and burned, closing lanes for hours. Cause under investigation.

Advertisement

Fire breaks out at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's LA-area estate, TMZ reports