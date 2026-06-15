Child dead, two others taken to hospital after being pulled from pools across the Valley

Three children were pulled from pools around the Valley on Sunday evening, leaving a one-year-old boy dead and two other children taken to the hospital.

GILBERT, AZ — Three children were pulled from pools around the Valley on Sunday evening, leaving a one-year-old boy dead and two others taken to the hospital.

The first drowning call came out of Gilbert, where police say they were called to the home near Higley and Elliot roads just after 5:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they began lifesaving efforts on a 1-year-old boy before he was taken to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. It's not clear how long the boy was in the pool. Police are investigating what led up to the drowning.

Around 7:30 p.m., Goodyear police say they were called to a home near Estrella Parkway and Van Buren Street for a possible child drowning. First responders arrived and found family members performing CPR on the child. The child was reportedly breathing and taken to a hospital for precautionary treatment.

Then, just before 9 p.m., Queen Creek first responders were called to a home near Ellsworth and Germann roads for a possible drowning. They arrived to find the child breathing on their own after having CPR performed on them. They were taken to the hospital for evaluation. Want more news in your community?

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