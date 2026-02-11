New York Child Becomes First Measles Death in 30 Years as Governor Declares Disaster Emergency

A child in Lewis County, New York, has died from measles, the state's first measles-associated death in more than 30 years. Gov. Kathy Hochul and state health officials urge vaccination as the best protection amid an ongoing outbreak.

A child in Lewis County, New York, has died from measles, marking the state's first measles-associated death in more than 30 years. The New York State Department of Health announced the tragic loss on Monday in a joint statement with Lewis County Public Health officials.

The death occurs four weeks after Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State Disaster Emergency on October 5. She initiated this measure to combat the spread of the outbreak across areas of New York and neighboring states, calling the situation a devastating reminder of the importance of public health protections.

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Governor Hochul expressed deep sorrow over the news, stating she was heartbroken by the loss. As a mother and grandmother, she said she could not imagine what the family is going through during this incredibly difficult time.

She emphasized that measles remains highly contagious and that vaccination is our best protection against this dangerous disease. Her comments highlighted the severe stakes involved when public health progress is threatened by preventable illnesses.

The Department of Health issued a joint statement expressing deep sadness over the death of the child in Lewis County. The agency extended heartfelt condolences to the family and asked that their privacy be respected as they grieve this significant loss.

Officials stressed that measles is a highly contagious disease capable of causing serious complications and death. They reiterated that vaccination serves as the best protection against the illness and urged New Yorkers to remain vigilant against its spread.

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The Department has offered extensive resources to Lewis County to assist with community outreach and support local vaccination efforts. This aid addresses both the immediate response to this specific case and the ongoing efforts to support other counties facing similar outbreak pressures.

Officials urged New Yorkers to ensure they are up to date on measles, mumps, and rubella vaccinations. They advised speaking to healthcare providers about immunizations to secure protection against this dangerous viral disease.

As of October 24, New York had recorded 178 measles cases this year. Of these total cases, 170 occurred outside of New York City while eight were reported within the city limits.

State health officials urged New Yorkers to protect themselves by ensuring they are up to date on their MMR vaccines. They advised individuals to be aware of health advisories, especially if traveling with unvaccinated people, particularly young children.

The Department of Health is working closely with county health departments and local partners. They are providing the MMR vaccine to any unvaccinated people who request it while closely monitoring and investigating all reported cases.

According to the Department of Health, a person with measles can pass it to others as soon as four days before a rash appears. Transmission can continue as late as four days after the rash appears.

People who are exposed to measles and are not immune should quarantine for 21 days after exposure. Those who test positive for the virus should isolate until four days after the rash appears.

The child's death is the third measles-related death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This statistic underscores the broader national impact of the current outbreak.

The Trump administration has made changes to federal vaccine policy, including revising the childhood immunization schedule. They are also reviewing how vaccines are recommended for the general public.

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The CDC continues to recommend two doses of the MMR vaccine for children. Health authorities state that two doses provide the best protection against measles.

Fox News Digital reached out to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for a response to Governor Hochul's comments. The agency has not yet provided a public statement regarding the controversy.

The State Disaster Emergency declared by Hochul expands the pool of eligible people who can administer measles vaccines. This expansion provides quick access to additional resources if needed during the crisis.

The emergency was declared specifically in response to the measles outbreak across areas of New York and neighboring states. The child's death comes as the outbreak continues to affect communities in New York and beyond.

State health officials emphasize the importance of vaccination and adherence to public health guidance. They stress that following these measures is critical to stopping the spread of the virus.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that can lead to serious complications. These include pneumonia, encephalitis, and death, especially in young children and those with weakened immune systems.

The MMR vaccine is safe and effective for preventing the disease. Two doses are about 97% effective at preventing measles infection.

State health officials continue to urge all New Yorkers to check their vaccination status. They recommend getting vaccinated if they are not up to date on their shots.

Officials advise anyone who may have been exposed to measles to contact their healthcare provider immediately. They also recommend following quarantine guidance to prevent further spread within communities.