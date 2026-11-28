Young actor Reggie Absolom expressed disappointment over not landing a part in HBO's Harry Potter reboot, praising his time on Club Kid while criticizing Rowling's personal views.

Child actor Reggie Absolom has come out swinging against author JK Rowling after missing out on a role in HBO’s upcoming Absolom, 14, was reportedly in contention for a key role in the series and made it to the last round of auditions before ultimately losing out.

While Absolom didn’t make the cut, a casting director did pass the actor’s name around town, resulting in himA24 via AP, Absolom said he much preferred his time on “Club Kid” while taking a swipe at Rowling, the author of the “Harry Potter” books.

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“’Harry Potter’ is out the window. ‘Harry Potter’ got me here, and I thank it for that. But I think we don’t worry about it anymore,” Absolom told Variety.