A Valley couple's weekend getaway nearly turned into a nightmare after their Chihuahua, Wes Craven, escaped from his dog sitter and disappeared.

PHOENIX — A Valley couple's weekend getaway nearly turned into a nightmare after their Chihuahua, Wes Craven, escaped from his dog sitter and disappeared. Michael Terlisner and his wife were headed to Tucson earlier this month when they got a call from the dog sitter saying Wes had been missing for about three hours.

"It was kind of a horrible feeling because this guy has been at the Arizona Small Dog Rescue — twice," Terlisner said. The couple quickly turned around and headed back to Ahwatukee, where Terlisner began searching the neighborhood, calling out Wes' name. But while the search was underway in the East Valley, Wes was making quite the journey of his own.

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Megan and Bailey, who live in Tempe, came home to find the 11-pound Chihuahua sitting just feet from their front door.

"We were like, oh my gosh! There's a dog on our staircase," Megan said. Somehow, Wes had traveled from the area of 44th Street and McNeil in Ahwatukee, across Interstate 10, all the way to Warner and Priest roads in Tempe. Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip?

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We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube Not knowing who the little dog belonged to, Megan and Bailey contacted animal control. They were encouraged to upload Wes' photo to Petco Love Lost, an online database that helps reunite missing pets with their families. That's when they found a match — and Michael's contact information.

Terlisner was driving when he got the news that Wes had been found.

"I almost crashed! " he joked. After a stressful search, Wes was finally back with his family. Bailey and Megan described a collective sigh of relief.

Terlisner says he's grateful for the strangers who stepped up to help, including the neighbors who joined his search in Ahwatukee and the Tempe residents who made sure Wes got home safely.

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"There's an angel out there for them somewhere, for dog lovers, even those who don't know they're dog lovers," Terlisner said. "They have warm hearts. They know what people care about, and what makes us happy.

" What to do if your pet goes missing Experts say the first 48 hours can be especially important when searching for a lost pet. If your pet goes missing, contact local animal shelters and animal control agencies, share information and photos on social media, and consider registering your pet with databases like Petco Love Lost. Latest from ABC15: