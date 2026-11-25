The Buffalo Bills face the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving. This article analyzes Patrick Mahomes recent stats, the Chiefs rushing attack led by Emmett Johnson, and the defensive matchup that could determine the NFL's top seed.

The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to collide on Thursday night during the Week 12 slate, capping off the Thanksgiving holiday with a matchup that carries significant playoff implications. This contest serves as a critical measuring stick for both franchises, particularly for the Chiefs who could secure the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Week 13 if they emerge victorious against Buffalo while the Denver Broncos lose to the Arizona Cardinals.

Mahomes Passing Efficiency Threatens Bills Secondary

Patrick Mahomes has established himself as a formidable offensive force recently, completing 69.8 percent of his passes for 1,235 yards and 13 touchdowns with zero interceptions during a recent hot streak. The addition of wide receiver Josh Downs at the trade deadline has provided Mahomes with a reliable target, complementing strong performances from Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice who have also contributed significantly to the passing attack.

Also read Chiefs vs Bills: Mahomes and Allen Prepare for Crucial Thursday Night Showdown

While Mahomes recent success has come against teams such as the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, and Arizona Cardinals, the Bills defense has shown improvement. Buffalo previously held the worst pass defense in the NFL before a four-game stretch that demonstrated marked defensive growth, setting the stage for a definitive test against one of the league most potent offenses.

Chiefs Rushing Attack Overcomes Walker Injury

Kansas City running back Kenneth Walker III has enjoyed a career-best season with 872 rushing yards, 172 receiving yards, and 11 total touchdowns in eight games. However, a groin injury has sidelined Walker for the last two games, creating an opportunity for rookie Emmett Johnson to step into the starting role.

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Emmett Johnson has capitalized on his increased opportunity by recording consecutive 100-yard rushing performances. Through the air and on the ground, Johnson has accumulated 108 receiving yards and three total touchdowns in that span, ensuring that the Chiefs rushing attack remains a potent threat against the Bills top-10 run defense regardless of Walker availability.

Defensive Pressure Strategies and Pass Rush Metrics

The Kansas City Chiefs defense ranks among the league elite, placing fifth in total yards allowed, seventh in passing yards permitted, ninth in rushing yards surrendered, and second in points allowed per game. This statistical success is notable given that the team ranks tied for 25th in sacks and 22nd in pressures, indicating that their defensive effectiveness relies heavily on secondary play rather than pure pass rushing volume.

Corners like Mansoor Delane and Nohl Williams have been instrumental in maintaining this defensive structure throughout the 2026 season. Despite the lower sack numbers, defensive ends George Karlaftis and defensive tackle Chris Jones remain dangerous threats, with Karlaftis recording eight sacks and Jones accumulating 3.5 sacks this season.

Bills Defensive Improvements Face Chiefs Offense

Buffalo faces a challenging task against an offense that excels in multiple categories while their own defense has only recently shown signs of stabilizing after a poor start to the season. The Bills must contend with a Chiefs offense that can distribute the ball effectively to multiple weapons while simultaneously managing a rushing attack that has gained momentum through Johnson recent performances.

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Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is known for utilizing blitz packages to generate pressure, a strategy that could be essential against Josh Allen and the Bills offensive line. The outcome of this game will likely hinge on whether Buffalo can contain the diverse offensive threats presented by Mahomes and the Chiefs while their own defense continues to demonstrate the improved play seen in their recent four-game stretch.