As the page turns from Week 11 to Week 12, KC's duo of Nohl Williams and Mansoor Delane continues to shine.

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams celebrates after a play during the first half against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect As Thanksgiving NFL action approaches on the horizon, the Kansas City Chiefs are turning the page to their upcoming showdown against the Buffalo Bills. Before that, however, let's dive into the events ofWith Week 11's win in the books, here's an updated look at the Chiefs' rookies and sophomores by ranking each member of the 53-man roster in tiers.

Also read Chiefs' Week 11 Winners and Losers in Win Over the Cardinals

Check back each week to see who's moving and shaking on the list. With Kenneth Walker III out for the second game in a row, it was once again the Emmett Johnson show. The fifth-round pick averaged 5.3 yards per touch on Sunday, going off for 143 scrimmage yards and a touchdown to bring his season total to five.

He's becoming quite the force on offense for Kansas City,In the secondary, the duo of Nohl Williams and Mansoor Delane continues to be one of the best young cornerback tandems the sport has to offer. The only thing that could knock the latter down a rung would be more issues with his shoulder, but he seems to be managing it fine for the time being.

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Wideout Cyrus Allen's progression rolled on in Week 11, seeing him get targeted four times and log a pair of receptions for the second outing in a row. The Cincinnati product had 41 yards, one of them being a nice sideline snag, and is coming into his own as a potentially formidable boundary option for a passing game that has plenty of slot-oriented pieces already.

Sunday was quiet for defensive ends Ashton Gillotte and R Mason Thomas, but sometimes the box score simply doesn't show your impact like it should. Fellow lineman George Karlaftis made it a point toin his postgame media availability on Sunday, so those within the building still recognize his talent.

Gillotte's been a steady contributor since figuring out how to work through hisin the aftermath of Week 11, we signaled that Jalen Royals could be the one to have his targets and production limited now that Josh Downs is in the fold at receiver. Royals' lone target on Sunday fell incomplete, so his participation will be worth keeping an eye on moving forward..

He was signed outright to the active roster from the practice squad on Tuesday, which coincides with Jaylon Moore still nursing a lower-body injury. It remains unclear whether it'd be Johnson orThere have been rumblings that an ideal starting tackle duo could eventually be Moore in at right tackle and Johnson on the left, which would throw undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson back to the bench. It'd be hard to argue with that hypothetical, but Benson appears safe for another week.

As if this wasn't already obvious, the Colton McKivitz injury is going to be a huge loss for the 49ersDefensive tackle Peter Woods was inactive for another weekend due to a neck injury, but he's been a full participant in practice this week. His return could be on the horizon. Elsewhere, it was a run-of-the-mill Week 11 for the trio of wideout Andrew Armstrong, tight end Jake Briningstool and defensive tackle Bryson Eason.

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Noah Gray's rib injury did open the door for more Briningstool snaps; his workload jumped to 27 reps after being 17 the week prior. The nature of a blowout victory allowed the likes of linebacker Jeffrey Bassa to get in the lineup more, which is exactly what some have clamored for all the way from the onset of the season.

The same couldn't be said for rookie cornerback Jadon Canady, who had a nice special teams tackle but lost two reps versus wideout Harrison Wallace III on only five defensive snaps. After logging three rushes for 19 yards against the New York Jets in Week 9 and getting Week 10 off, former Oklahoma running back Jaydn Ott had a career-high five carries in 12 offensive snaps versus the Cardinals.

Until the aforementioned Smith is back, Ott could carve out an end-of-roster role as a supporting piece. Linebacker Cooper McDonald and safety Xavier Nwankpa received minimal work — their value is certainly felt more on teams than for Steve Spagnuolo's unit.got a taste of life as a pro with a handful of live opportunities. The former Baltimore Ravens tackle had six snaps on offense late in Sunday's victory, good for 8.3% of those available. Nothing going on here.

Smith was once again inactive, and Nussmeier will be the club's emergency third quarterback for as long as he's healthy this season. It is worth noting that players like offensive lineman Pete Nygra and running back Nate Carter, who are on the practice squad, did get elevated and see the field on Sunday. Jordan Foote covers the Kansas City Chiefs for Chiefs On SI. Foote is a Baker University alumnus, earning his degree in Mass Media.

He has covered Kansas City sports — including the Chiefs and Royals — for over half a decade via digital, radio, video, and podcasting mediums. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.