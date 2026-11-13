Kenneth Walker III Out for Chiefs Week 10 Game vs Falcons with Groin Injury

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III will miss Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons due to a groin injury. Head coach Andy Reid said Walker reported tightness Friday morning and was held out of practice.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III will be out for the team's Week 10 game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta due to a groin injury.

Chiefs Running Back Kenneth Walker III Injury Update

Head coach Andy Reid said Walker reported tightness in his groin to the team Friday morning and was subsequently held out of practice. The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Reid said the team is still evaluating the injury. Somewhere he tweaked it, Reid said Friday.

Also read Chiefs RB Walker III Misses Practice With Groin Injury, Sunday Status Unclear

We're kind of feeling it out just to see where we're at with that groin. We're not going to put him at risk. If he can go, he can go. If he can't, he can't.

Advertisement

During his media availability, Reid explained that Walker came in Friday morning and had a tight groin, so the team sat him out of practice. Reid told reporters, Kenneth Walker came in this morning and had a tight groin, so we just sat him out of practice. We'll see how he feels this afternoon with rehab and through tomorrow.

Reid noted that Walker informed the coaching staff in the morning that he had tweaked something and needed to get checked out. He also said Walker is not the kind of player to sit out unless something is really bothering him. Reid did not disclose whether Walker's groin started tightening up recently or whether he had been battling through it for some time. Walker has been a key part of Kansas City's offense this season.

Kenneth Walker III Leads NFL in Rushing Yards

He leads the NFL in rushing yards per game and has amassed over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns across eight appearances. His 872 rushing yards and 5.5 yards per carry are both second-most in the NFL. His production has added a new dimension to the Chiefs offense and taken pressure off Patrick Mahomes. In 2025, Walker played all 17 games for the first time in his career.

He was also the MVP of last season's Super Bowl. Because his injury popped up so late in the week, his outlook for Week 10 was uncertain, and initial indications were not promising. With Walker out, rookie Emmett Johnson will make his first NFL start in the backfield. Reid said Johnson would be the next Chief in line for carries and expressed confidence in his ability.

Advertisement

Rookie Emmett Johnson Steps Up for Chiefs Backfield

Johnson has totaled 177 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on just 12 touches over the past two weeks. He is a dynamic rusher who ranks among the NFL's best at forcing missed tackles, even with limited opportunities. Aside from Johnson, Kansas City's running back depth is dangerously thin. Brashard Smith is currently on injured reserve.

Third-string running back Jadyn Ott is questionable for Sunday's contest with a hamstring injury. If Ott and Walker are both unavailable, the Chiefs will have only one active ball carrier on the roster before making any corresponding moves. The Chiefs sit in second place in the AFC West with a 6-2 record. They will face the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday.

Fans should soon find out more about the severity of Walker's injury and whether he can return in the coming weeks.