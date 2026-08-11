Mahomes Plays Through Elbow Injury as Chiefs Beat Jets 35-12

Patrick Mahomes injured his right elbow on a strip-sack by rookie David Bailey but stayed in the game and led Kansas City to a 35-12 win over the New York Jets.

Patrick Mahomes sustained an elbow injury during the first half of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets on Sunday, but he remained in the game and kept playing through obvious pain.

The Chiefs went on to win 35-12. The injury happened while the Chiefs were running the two-minute drill. Mahomes dropped back to pass, and as he started his throwing motion, rookie David Bailey rushed from the outside and connected with Mahomes right arm, forcing a fumble. Bailey was credited with a strip-sack.

Also read David Bailey returns from injury for biggest Jets test yet against Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes plays through elbow pain

After the fumble, Mahomes was in immediate pain. He grabbed his right elbow with his left arm while walking off the field and took a few moments to leave as he was in clear agony. He went to the sideline and still appeared to be in pain, taking practice throws as trainers evaluated him. Mahomes did not miss a snap.

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He was back on the field for Kansas City final drive of the opening half after the Jets missed a field goal that could have given them the lead before halftime. On that possession, he completed a pass to Travis Kelce on the first play, later completed a 12-yard pass and rushed for a 7-yard gain, setting up the Chiefs for a field goal that Harrison Butker missed.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the injury during an interview on the CBS broadcast. He hurt his elbow a little bit, Reid said. It is sore, but he came back, and he is a tough kid. If Mahomes had needed to miss a play, Kansas City would have turned to backup Justin Fields, who played for the Jets in 2025.

In the first half of Sunday game, Mahomes completed 11 of 16 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns. He connected with running back Kenneth Walker III for a pair of touchdowns to give the Chiefs the lead over the Jets. Early in the fourth quarter, Mahomes was 23-for-31 for 242 yards in the 35-12 win.

Quarterback injury history context

It marked the latest injury scare for Kansas City and Mahomes, who underwent surgery last season to repair a torn ACL and LCL but returned in time for Week 1. He has been playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the league again this season. Entering Sunday game, Mahomes had thrown for 1,795 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions with a 99.7 passer rating through his first seven games of the season.

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The Chiefs lost a pair of games entering Sunday, but they won five straight games to start the season and sat in second place in the AFC West. Kansas City was going against a Jets offense that struggled to turn promising drives into touchdowns. The Jets missed a field goal before halftime that could have given them the lead.