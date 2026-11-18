Here's where the Chiefs stand on the injury front following their first practice session of the week.

Nov 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, the Chiefs are hoping to heal up quickly heading into their Week 11 matchup against the Cardinals. Several Kansas City starters have been banged up over the past few weeks and the team is hoping to get healthy before Sunday. While the franchise added former Colts wideout Josh Downs before the trade deadline, his first game in the red and gold was overshadowed by the absence of Kenneth Walker.

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The superstar running backWednesday marked the Chiefs' first practice session of the week, and Walker was not on the field with the rest of the squad. Reid indicated that the medical staff would take a cautious approach as the Super Bowl LX MVP works his way back.

"He had a sore groin. It's getting better," Reid said.

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"With those, we just don't want to do something stupid. It's still bugging him a little bit. He's feeling a lot better than he was.

", suggesting Kansas City could rest Walker for the Cardinals showdown to prepare for the short week ahead when the Chiefs face the Bills on Thanksgiving Day. , who tallied 171 yards from scrimmage and two receiving touchdowns last week, allows the team to prioritize Walker's long-term health. Nov 15, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Unless Walker appears on the injury report as a limited practice participant on Thursday or Friday, it can be safely assumed that Johnson will earn his second consecutive start in the backfield. , the Chiefs are facing additional uncertainty on the offensive line. By the second half of last week's victory, KC had to turn to a pair of backups on the right side.

Right guard Trey Smith and right tackle Jaylon Moore did not practice today either as they nurse their respective injuries. Both of their statuses for Week 11 remain up in the air. Reid told the media that Moore was "making progress" with the ankle he injured in Week 9 against the Jets, while Smith has yet to clear concussion protocol. He didn't offer a firm timeline for either lineman's return..

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Joshua Ezeudu has been filling in at right tackle for Moore. Should neither starter be ready to return, those two would be the next men up along the offensive line. Kansas City doesn't have much reason to rush Walker or either of its offensive linemen back into action this week. The Cardinals enter Sunday's contest with a 3-7 record and are merely playing for draft position after scoring nine points over the past two games.

Josh Schulman covers both the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas Jayhawks for KC Sports Network. He recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with daily podcasts, live shows on YouTube, and plenty of exclusive social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.