Chiefs Trade for Josh Downs, Tyreek Hill Close to Return After Rehab

Kansas City acquired wide receiver Josh Downs from Indianapolis and waived returner Nikko Remigio. Tyreek Hill's agent says the veteran is close to medical clearance and could sign with a team this season.

The Kansas City Chiefs acquired wide receiver Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes a new target for the stretch run.

The Colts received a 2027 seventh-round pick in the deal. Downs, 25, had requested a trade after Indianapolis moved Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson and All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner in October. His first game with Kansas City will be Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET. The Chiefs waived punt and kick returner Nikko Remigio after acquiring Downs.

Also read Josh Downs Fantasy Football Outlook After Chiefs Trade: Winners, Losers and Who Benefits the Most?

The move suggests Kansas City may use Downs in the return game, where he averaged 9.8 yards per punt return during his Colts career. Downs has played nine games this season, catching 33 passes for 354 yards. In 54 career games with Indianapolis, he recorded 224 receptions for 2,447 yards and 11 touchdowns. Downs celebrated the trade on social media.

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He posted a GIF of an exultant Vince Carter from his retirement ceremony. In a separate post, Downs thanked the Colts. He wrote, I am beyond grateful and blessed for my time in Indy. Nothing but love For The Shoe.

Indianapolis selected Downs in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he spent his entire four-year career with the Colts. The Chiefs are 6-2, while the Falcons are 3-6. Kansas City general manager Brett Veach had little choice but to bolster the receiving corps after Rashee Rice suffered a hamstring injury. The trade deadline was more anticlimactic than fans hoped, but it still counts as a net success for the defending champions.

Chiefs Retain Kicker Harrison Butker

The Chiefs also stuck with kicker Harrison Butker for Week 10 despite seven missed field goals this season. Meanwhile, former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill could be nearing a return to football. Hill spent six seasons in Kansas City and won Super Bowl LIV with the franchise in 2020. He became one of Mahomes' favorite targets before being traded to the Miami Dolphins in the 2022 offseason.

He spent four seasons in Miami before being released to free up cap space as he recovered from a gruesome knee dislocation that kept him out of the NFL for over a year. Hill is also working through the aftermath of a civil trial over domestic violence allegations. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said the veteran receiver is close to being medically cleared.

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Tyreek Hill Agent Seeks Medical Clearance

Rosenhaus said on Wednesday, As soon as Tyreek is healthy and cleared medically, I'm letting teams know, Hey, remember, you may not have to trade for a receiver, you can just go sign Tyreek, whenever we get that medical clearance, which we hope will be soon. He added, I do think he's close to getting cleared. When he gets that OK, I expect him to be playing and making things happen this season.

I think he's gonna make a great comeback. Hill is 32 and many thought his injury could be career-ending. It remains unclear exactly where he would fit, but he would likely come at a relatively low cost. He could potentially offer more than backups like Jalen Royals or Cyrus Allen at this stage of the season.

A reunion with Mahomes would be an intriguing development as Kansas City looks to revitalize its downfield passing game. The possibility of bringing back one of Mahomes' most dynamic former weapons is worth watching, especially if Downs does not make an immediate impact.